ABC’s “20/20” to Investigate a Mysterious Murder and the Strange Home Renovation That May Have Been the Motive

In a new episode, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts investigates the brutal murder and the bizarre home renovation that may have been the motive and details what investigators say was a secret that David Tronnes was keeping from everyone.

When Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, a beloved mom and successful businesswoman, is found dead in the Florida home she shared with her husband, David Tronnes, police suspected it was a robbery gone wrong. Why else would her $15,000 diamond ring be missing? When investigators dismiss that theory, they turn their attention to a home renovation that the couple had undertaken, which was to be profiled on the A&E show Zombie House Flipping .

The episode also profiles Shanti Cooper Tronnes' son, now age 14, who courageously fought for justice for his mother.

