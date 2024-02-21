ABC’s “20/20” to Investigate a Mysterious Murder and the Strange Home Renovation That May Have Been the Motive

In a new episode, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts investigates the brutal murder and the bizarre home renovation that may have been the motive and details what investigators say was a secret that David Tronnes was keeping from everyone.

  • When Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, a beloved mom and successful businesswoman, is found dead in the Florida home she shared with her husband, David Tronnes, police suspected it was a robbery gone wrong. Why else would her $15,000 diamond ring be missing? When investigators dismiss that theory, they turn their attention to a home renovation that the couple had undertaken, which was to be profiled on the A&E show Zombie House Flipping.
  • A two-hour 20/20 includes the first post-trial exclusive interviews with Jackson Cooper, Shanti’s son, and Jim Cooper, Shanti’s ex-husband. The episode also includes exclusive interviews with Detectives Teresa Sprague and Barbara Sharp, who doggedly spearheaded the fight for justice for Shanti; Michael Smith, assistant state attorney; Will Jay, prosecutor; and Dana Duran and Melissa Brzezinski, Shanti’s close friends. Additional interviews include Ryan Vescio, former prosecutor; Jeff Dow, Shanti’s step-father; Keith Ori, host of “Zombie House Flipping”; and additional friends of the victim. 20/20 airs on Friday, Feb. 23 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on Hulu.
  • The episode also profiles Shanti Cooper Tronnes’ son, now age 14, who courageously fought for justice for his mother.
  • A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 45 years, 20/20 features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories.
