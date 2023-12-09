ABC’s “Station 19” to Wrap Up After Upcoming Seventh Season

ABC is closing the door on one of its ongoing series. The network’s Station 19 will conclude after its upcoming seventh season, according to Deadline.

The seventh season of Station 19 is currently early in production, allowing producers to craft a proper ending for the long-running series.

has had 95 episodes, meaning it will hit the 100th-episode milestone before it concludes. The seventh season will consist of 10 episodes.

had been established as the number two drama on ABC, behind only . The seventh season is set to premiere on March 14 and will move from the series’ typical 8 PM slot to 10 PM on Thursdays.

is set to take over Thursday 8 PM slot. Season seven is also set to have new showrunners: Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige.

Stacy McKee, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Paris Barclay also serve as executive producers on the series, which comes from ABC Signature.

Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The series takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.

