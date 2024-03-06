Academy Panel Sheds Light On The Exquisite Production Design of “Poor Things”

The Academy Museum is holding nightly panel discussions with nominees in various categories for this year’s Academy Awards. Tonight, the production designers of Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things were featured.

What Was Discussed:

Poor Things is nominated for Best Production Design at this Sunday’s ceremony and on hand to speak about the film were the two nominated production designers, James Price and Shona Heath.

is nominated for Best Production Design at this Sunday’s ceremony and on hand to speak about the film were the two nominated production designers, James Price and Shona Heath. Per Academy rules, one set decorator and one production designer are nominated for the award, however if it is deemed enough work was done by multiple individuals, roles can have multiple nominees, this Price and Heath are both allowed nominations alongside a set decorator.

Originally, the pair created separate pitches to work on the film. After the team liked both pitches, they were persuaded into working together on the film, though they had never worked together prior.

Yorgos Lanthimos, the film’s director, stated from the jump that he wanted to make a 1930s-style studio film, but without the pastiche of the era. This led to the massive, physical sets being only complimented through CGI work. (i.e. tops of buildings, far out landscapes, etc.)

Since this was such an art direction heavy film, the pair were vital to the film’s success. Once their documentation on the art direction was created, it became a bible of sorts for all working on the film.

The pair would create concepts for design quirks, but as problems arose, they would have to stray from the plans. Yorgos would frequently reference the concepts when looking at the finished product, so without his knowledge, they would alter the printed concepts to match the final product to make Yorgos happy.