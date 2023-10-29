Actor Matthew Perry Passes Away at 54

Matthew Perry, star of the beloved sitcom Friends, has passed away at the age of 54.
- The Los Angeles Times reports Perry was found dead Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.
- The cause of Perry’s death has not been shared at this time, but the LA Times also reports that no drugs were found at the scene and no foul play is suspected.
- Perry was of course best known as the hilarious Chandler Bing in NBC’s long-running sitcom Friends.
- He began his career as a child actor, with guests spots on Charles in Charge and Beverly Hills 90210 and a role in the film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.
- Another of his most notable roles came in The Whole Nine Yards, alongside Bruce Willis.
- As for his Disney credits, Perry played a small role in Disney’s The Kid, lent his voice for one episode of The Simpsons and made an appearance in ABC Studios’ Cougar Town.
- Perry suffered form a well-documented lifelong struggle with addiction to alcohol and opioids, which he covered in his recent best-selling memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
- Perry had multiple stints in rehab and his substance abuse led to a number of serious health issues, including a near death experience in 2018.
- In a recent interview with the LA Times, Perry explained that he hopes to be remembered as more than just an actor:
- “As a guy who lived life, loved well, lived well and helped people. That running into me was a good thing, and not something bad.”
What they’re saying:
- Warner Bros. Television Group: “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”
- NBC: “We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations.”
- Maggie Wheeler, Friends co-star: “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”