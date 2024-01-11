Adventures by Disney Announces New Holland and Belgium River Cruise Starting in 2025

Adventures by Disney has announced a new Holland and Belgium River Cruise with two tour options starting in 2025.

What’s Happening:

Adventures by Disney continues its commitment to family travel with two new itineraries to Holland and Belgium.

Beginning in 2025, families can embark on an enchanting river cruise and become immersed in Dutch culture, history and old-world charm, or join an exclusive spring departure to experience the legendary tulip season.

Each Holland and Belgium River Cruise itinerary will delight guests with its historic landmarks and through hands-on activities for the entire family.

Both the traditional tour and the tulip tour include iconic 18th century windmills, canal cruises through time-honored neighborhoods, art, architecture, and classic food and drink tastings, as well as city excursions, a pottery activity, visits to castles, biking through the countryside and more — all designed to take guests into the heart of the area’s storied history and modern-day influence.

The spring tulip sailing will also highlight Holland and Belgium’s world-renowned floral beauty and industry, including stops at breathtaking gardens and a tulip farm.

Each eight-day, seven-night voyage, in collaboration with AmaWaterways, will be led by Disney-trained Adventure Guides who take care of every detail and bring the destinations to life through masterful storytelling.

Families will enjoy the convenience of unpacking once as the river cruise ship serves as the hotel for the entire trip.

Meals and activities are provided and the selection — or on-your-own time — provides guests a customized adventure. Young travelers, or Junior Adventurers, can even choose to spend an evening together on an Adventure Guide-led activity.

Booking Information for 2025 Small Ship Adventures

Additional Small Ship Adventures returning in 2025 include the Danube, Seine and Rhine River Cruises and the Galapagos and Adriatic Expedition Cruises.

Bookings open to the public on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, with early booking available for the following travelers:

Jan. 16, 2024 – Adventure Insiders with 3+ previous Adventures

Jan. 17, 2024 – All Adventure Insiders

Jan. 18, 2024 – Disney Vacation Club Members, Disney Cruise Line

Jan. 19, 2024 – Bookings open for general public

Travelers interested in booking a 2025 Expedition or River Cruise can take advantage of an early booking offer when they book before April 15, 2024, with savings up to $750 per person on select departures:

Save $750 per person on select Galápagos Islands & Adriatic Expedition Cruise departures

Save $500 per person on select Galápagos Islands Expedition Cruise, Holland and Belgium, Danube, Rhine, or Seine River Cruise departures

Holland and Belgium: Two Countries Founded on Innovation, Art and Culinary Delights

Much of Holland and Belgium sit at or below sea-level, and for more than 700 years of necessity and innovation as a result of flooding, the landscapes have been sculpted and defined by windmills, canals, dikes and water stations to accommodate farming, commerce and residential life.

Dutch artists have also influenced the visual arts for centuries.

Both itineraries begin and conclude in Amsterdam and include visiting sites and enjoying activities, such as:

Visiting the windmills at Kinderdijk, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to marvel at the 18th century structures which elegantly represent the origins of water management, industry and trade.

Touring charming cities and castles and biking along picturesque pathways. Bicycles are provided for the bike tour options.

Delighting in the past and present of Royal Delft and learning about the pottery and craftsmanship created since 1653. A hand-painted tile activity will give guests their own unique memento to take home.

Improving photography skills through a smart phone workshop.

Taking a canal cruise through picturesque neighborhoods and learning the stories behind the historic buildings.

Discovering the original residence and workshop of Plantin and Moretus publishing, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the technique for how words and images were shared dating back to the 1500s. This visit will include a printing press demonstration and a hands-on activity.

Admiring the art of Peter Paul Rubens, breathtaking stained glass windows, sculptures and more at Antwerp’s Cathedral of Our Lady, whose Gothic-architecture construction was first started in 1352 and whose belfry is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Enjoying chocolate, cheese, waffles and beer tastings.

The Discovering Holland and Belgium Tour

On the traditional Holland and Belgium itinerary, guests will visit Amsterdam, Utrecht, Rotterdam, Ghent, Brussels, Antwerp, Kinderdijk, Gouda and Bruges.

Highlighted activities specific to this tour include:

Embarking on a Pilgrim walking tour in Rotterdam and learning the city’s connection and history to the “New World.”

Celebrating the magic of music at the Utrecht Museum Speelklok.

Admiring and strolling through the Castle de Haar, the largest castle in the Netherlands.

Learning about Brussels’ influence on comic books or their expertise in chocolate through a chocolate-making workshop.

For adult travelers, Adventures by Disney will offer this tour for one adult-exclusive departure.

Embark on the Tulip Tour

Holland’s lowlands and climate give this region the ideal conditions for tulips. The tulip sailing will be offered once in April, to capture the splendor of the blooming season.

Tulips are not only a flower to behold, they have also served as inspiration for Dutch master artists, and during tulip-mania in the 1600s, the bulb was used as an economic exchange.

On this itinerary, guests will visit Amsterdam, Hoorn, Middelburg, Ghent, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Kinderdijk and Schoonhoven.

Highlighted activities specific to this tour include: