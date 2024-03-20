“Alien” Franchise Returns to Its Roots in First Teaser Trailer for “Alien: Romulus”

The teaser trailer and poster for a truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, Alien: Romulus, has arrived.

What’s Happening:

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny ( Priscilla ), David Jonsson ( Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy ), Archie Renaux ( Shadow and Bone ), Isabela Merced ( The Last of Us ), Spike Fearn ( Aftersun ) and Aileen Wu.

), David Jonsson ( ), Archie Renaux ( ), Isabela Merced ( ), Spike Fearn ( ) and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.