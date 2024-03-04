New Week of “Alma’s Way” Episodes Introduce Kids to Bronx Art Styles Breakdancing and Body Percussion

PBS KIDS just kicked off a week of brand-new Alma’s Way episodes, plus a new live-action short helping kids learn how to breakdance!

(Fred Rogers Productions)

(Fred Rogers Productions)

What’s Happening:

  • Five new episodes of Alma’s Way are heading to PBS KIDS this week. More information on each new episode can be found below.
  • Alma’s Way was created by Sonia Manzano ("Maria" from Sesame Street) and comes from Fred Rogers Productions, following a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family.
  • In this week’s new episodes, Alma and her friends learn about Bronx art forms, including breakdancing and a neighborhood drum circle.
  • Kids who want to be like Alma can learn more about breakdancing through a new live-action “My Way” short debuting Wednesday, March 6th, featuring kids learning dance moves from Victor "Kid Glyde" Alicea of the legendary Dynamic Rockers, founder of Harlem's Kids Breaking League (KBL), a breakdance studio that helps kids build their self-confidence within their community. Kid Glyde will also be a coach for the breaking competitions at the 2024 Summer Olympics, marking the sport's official debut in the program and the first dance-sport to appear in Summer Olympics history.
  • This new batch of episodes featured collaborations with:
    • Ana "Rokafella" Garcia helped the animation team adapt dance moves for Alma and her friends in the episode “Alma the B Girl.”
    • Khalid Freeman – body percussionist – helped create sounds for the episode “Howard Brings the Beat.”
(Fred Rogers Productions)

(Fred Rogers Productions)

 

New “Alma’s Way” Episodes:

  • “Alma the B Girl / Happy Chacho Day!” – Premieres Monday, March 4
    • Junior gets frustrated when Alma joins his dance group and she keeps distracting him from learning the moves. Alma wants to celebrate Chacho’s birthday so he can have a special day.
  • “The Missing Vote / Alma’s Lemonade and Everything Else Stand” – Premieres Tuesday, March 5
    • When the after-school program has a vote for new board games or art supplies, Alma and André pressure Yolette to vote their way. Alma and Harper open a lemonade stand and learn they can’t make something special for every single person.
  • “Howard Brings the Beat / Alma’s Payday” – Premieres Wednesday, March 6
    • When Howard joins Alma and André in the neighborhood drum circle, Alma helps him find the drum he’s looking for. Junior helps Alma finish a job, but instead of splitting the pay evenly, Alma keeps more for herself. Is that fair?
  • “A Tale of Two Almas / The Longest Race” – Premieres Thursday, March 7
    • Alma teaches Emi how to be just like her, but now Emi won’t stop imitating her. Should Alma keep running and finish the “world’s longest race”…or not?
  • “Goodbye, Howard! / Re-Use Re-Do” – Premieres Friday, March 8
    • When Alma thinks Howard is moving, she tells all her friends. Alma wonders if she should just buy new materials for her recycled art project.
