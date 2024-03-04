New Week of “Alma’s Way” Episodes Introduce Kids to Bronx Art Styles Breakdancing and Body Percussion

PBS KIDS just kicked off a week of brand-new Alma’s Way episodes, plus a new live-action short helping kids learn how to breakdance!

What’s Happening:

Five new episodes of Alma’s Way are heading to PBS KIDS this week. More information on each new episode can be found below.

Alma's Way was created by Sonia Manzano ("Maria" from Sesame Street) and comes from Fred Rogers Productions

In this week's new episodes, Alma and her friends learn about Bronx art forms, including breakdancing and a neighborhood drum circle.

Kids who want to be like Alma can learn more about breakdancing through a new live-action “My Way” short debuting Wednesday, March 6th, featuring kids learning dance moves from Victor "Kid Glyde" Alicea of the legendary Dynamic Rockers, founder of Harlem's Kids Breaking League (KBL), a breakdance studio that helps kids build their self-confidence within their community. Kid Glyde will also be a coach for the breaking competitions at the 2024 Summer Olympics, marking the sport's official debut in the program and the first dance-sport to appear in Summer Olympics history.

This new batch of episodes featured collaborations with: Ana "Rokafella" Garcia helped the animation team adapt dance moves for Alma and her friends in the episode “Alma the B Girl.” Khalid Freeman – body percussionist – helped create sounds for the episode “Howard Brings the Beat.”



New “Alma’s Way” Episodes: