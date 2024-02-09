First Soundtrack to “Alma’s Way” Now Available, Including Theme Song Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda

The first soundtrack from Alma’s Way is now available, featuring songs from the hit PBS KIDS series, including the theme song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bill Sherman.

What’s Happening:

Warner Music Group’s Arts Music division has released a soundtrack for Alma’s Way , a Fred Rogers Productions

Now in its second season on PBS KIDS, Alma's Way follows 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family among a diverse group of close-knit friends and community members. In every episode, Alma models life lessons while encouraging kids to develop critical thinking skills and value their own ideas and questions.

It's Alma's Way! Consists of 12 tracks and can be streamed on all digital music platforms.

The new album features original music from award-winning composers and lyricists, including Asher Lenz, Stephen Skratt, and Fabiola Méndez.

In addition, “Alma’s Way! (Theme Song)” was written and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bill Sherman.

Since the series premiere in 2021, it has been developed into successful educational digital games, launched a publishing program with Scholastic, is a two-time Imagen Award winner, and has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards.

It’s Alma’s Way! Track List:

1) Alma's Way! (Theme Song)

2) The Bronx Is Where It’s At

3) The Bronx Squirrel Stomp

4) The Subway Is Movin'

5) En Buena Compañia

6) Mi Tocaya Alma

7) Beatbox Jam

8) As Long As I'm With You

9) Mofongo on the Go-Go

10) New Playground, New Dog Park!

11) Rubén to the Rescue!

12) Alma's Nochebuena Aguinaldo

What They’re Saying: