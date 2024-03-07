Margaret Qualley to Star as Amanda Knox in New Hulu Limited Series

Hulu has announced a new limited series that will chronicle the wrongful imprisonment of Amanda Knox, starring Margaret Qualley.

What’s Happening:

According to TheWrap Drive-Away Dolls ) is set to star as Knox in the show, which is based on the true story of her wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher and Knox’s 16-year odyssey to set herself free, according to the official logline.

) is set to star as Knox in the show, which is based on the true story of her wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher and Knox’s 16-year odyssey to set herself free, according to the official logline. The currently untitled limited series will consist of eight hour-long episodes.

Created by This Is Us producer KJ Steinberg, the series is executive produced by Steinberg, Qualley and Monica Lewinsky.

producer KJ Steinberg, the series is executive produced by Steinberg, Qualley and Monica Lewinsky. Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield also executive produce for the Littlefield Company, while Amanda Knox and Chris Robinson EP for Knox Robinson Productions.

The series is produced by 20th Television in association with the Littlefield Company.

The Littlefield Company previously produced such Hulu and FX The Handmaid’s Tale , Fargo , Dopesick and The Old Man .

, , and . Knox was convicted for the 2007 murder of Kercher, with whom Knox shared an apartment in Italy as exchange students, and spent four years in an Italian prison before she was acquitted.

Knox’s personal perspective of the case was revealed in both her memoir, Waiting to be Heard, and the 2016 Netflix documentary Amanda Knox.