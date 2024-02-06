AMC Networks Unveils Spring Premieres and New Series Announcements at TCA – “The Terror” Season 3, 3rd Anne Rice Immortal Universe Series, “The Braxtons,” and More

It’s the second day of the TCA Winter Press Tour, which came with a slew of announcements from AMC Networks and all of their brands.

What’s Happening:

AMC Networks is the parent company of multiple channels and streaming providers, including AMC+, AMC, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, IFC, BBC AMERICA, Shudder, Sundance Now, Sundance TV, and WE tv.

Today’s announcements include new and returning series, plus premiere dates across all brands.

A third installment of the horror anthology series, The Terror , called The Terror: Devil in Silver .

, called . A third series in Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe is in active development based on The Talamasca, which joins second seasons of Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches .

and . Toni Braxton and her family return with a new reality series on WE tv fiittingly called The Braxtons .

. ALLBLK will be the streaming home of Deb’s House , a competition reality series in search of the next female superstar MC.

, a competition reality series in search of the next female superstar MC. Acorn TV and Channel 5 are developing a new British detective series called Ellis .

. AMC also unveiled release dates through the end of spring.

A trailer was also released for Parish , starring Giancarlo Esposito, plus a teaser for Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire .

, starring Giancarlo Esposito, plus a teaser for Season 2 of . Learn more about each shot below.

The Terror: Devil in Silver

The Terror: Devil in Silver will premiere on AMC and AMC+ with six episodes in 2025.

will premiere on AMC and AMC+ with six episodes in 2025. Premise: The series tells the story of Pepper – a working class moving man, who through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital – an institution filled with the people society would rather forget. There, he must contend with patients who work against him, doctors who harbor grim secrets, and perhaps even the very Devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face down the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde’s walls – but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him.

Season 1 became AMC+’s #1 most-watched library release ever in the first month following its debut last fall.

Season 2 is slated to return to AMC+ this spring.

Chris Cantwell ( Halt and Catch Fire ) and author Victor LaValle, who wrote the celebrated novel on which the season is based, will serve as executive producers.

and ) and author Victor LaValle, who wrote the celebrated novel on which the season is based, will serve as executive producers. The producing team includes David Zucker (Scott Free), Alexandra Milchan (Emjag), Guymon Casady (Management 360) and Scott Lambert (Anjulia Productions).

Emmy-nominated director Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body, Destroyer, Yellowjackets) is also on board as an executive producer and will direct the first two episodes.

Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe

AMC is actively developing a potential third series in the franchise, written and executive produced by Oscar-nominated John Lee Hancock ( The Blind Side ), based on the intriguing secret society, The Talamasca, featured in several of Rice’s iconic novels.

), based on the intriguing secret society, The Talamasca, featured in several of Rice’s iconic novels. Production has begun on Season 2 of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, which will consist of 8 episodes and premiere later in 2024.

The following actors join Season 2 of Mayfair Witches : Alyssa Jirrels ( Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year ) Ted Levine ( Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things ) Thora Birch ( American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead )

: Season 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire premieres on Sunday, May 12th on AMC and AMC+ with David Costabile ( Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits ) joining as a guest star.

premieres on Sunday, May 12th on AMC and AMC+ with David Costabile ( ) joining as a guest star. A new teaser trailer was just released for the upcoming season.

The Braxtons

Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. Evelyn Braxton return to reality TV in The Braxtons , coming to WE tv.

, coming to WE tv. The new series picks up where Braxton Family Values left off

left off Premise: Finding balance will be easier said than done with such a busy year ahead for each of them. This season will feature Toni launching her Las Vegas residency, “Love and Laughter,” with Cedric the Entertainer at the Cosmopolitan. Towanda is balancing business and motherhood as she raises two teenagers, all while playing a major role in the life of her nephew, Kevin, who is navigating life without his mother, Traci. Trina is balancing her businesses and being a mother to her two sons navigating adulthood. And Tamar is expanding her music and media empire, balancing motherhood, and navigating how to juggle it all.

Deb’s House

Famed music mogul Deb Antney pioneered the careers of several high-profile artists such as Gucci Mane, French Montana, and Nicki Minaj.

Deb’s House will premiere this summer on ALLBLK and follows Deb Antney as she embarks on a nationwide hunt for rap’s next female superstar MC.

will premiere this summer on ALLBLK and follows Deb Antney as she embarks on a nationwide hunt for rap’s next female superstar MC. Premise: Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom, Deb Antney is on a mission to uncover and shape the future of female rap talent. After identifying eight up-and-coming artists, the ladies move into Deb’s House, competing to become her next rap protégé. Beyond seeking exceptional lyricism, Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom. Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds as a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb's “chosen one.” Who will shoot to the top of the charts and who will crumble under the pressure? Find out this season on Deb’s House .

. Deb’s House is Executive Produced and Created by the partnership of Deb Antney and Rasheed J. Daniel. Vanessa Phillips serves as Co-executive Producer for TeamSheed and Tina Brinkley Potts serves as Co-executive Producer for TAG Multimedia.

is Executive Produced and Created by the partnership of Deb Antney and Rasheed J. Daniel. Vanessa Phillips serves as Co-executive Producer for TeamSheed and Tina Brinkley Potts serves as Co-executive Producer for TAG Multimedia. Angela Molloy, SVP, Development & Original Production, Unscripted, LeAnn Scrimmager, Manger Development & Original Production, Unscripted and Sean Charles, Manager Development & Original Production, Scripted & Unscripted Executive Produce for ALLBLK.

Ellis

Acorn TV and Channel 5 announced the commission of the new, feature-length detective drama series Ellis .

. Premise: A three-part series, Ellis will follow DCI Ellis, played by three-time Olivier Award winner Sharon D. Clarke ( Showtrial, Lost Boys & Faries, Rocketman ), a tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations. Each two-hour episode sees Ellis – accompanied by her right-hand man DS Harper, played by Andrew Gower ( The Winter King, Carnival Row, Outlander ) – arrive at a different police station, where she will have to win over the local detectives and immerse herself in the cases she has come to solve. As a black female cop, Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but she is a first-class murder detective, with a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it.

), a tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations. Each two-hour episode sees Ellis – accompanied by her right-hand man DS Harper, played by Andrew Gower ( ) – arrive at a different police station, where she will have to win over the local detectives and immerse herself in the cases she has come to solve. As a black female cop, Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but she is a first-class murder detective, with a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it. Ellis is set to begin filming this spring in Northern Ireland and will air on Acorn TV and Channel 5 later this year.

is set to begin filming this spring in Northern Ireland and will air on Acorn TV and Channel 5 later this year. From Company Pictures, in association with Northern Ireland Screen, Ellis (3 x 120’) was commissioned for Acorn TV by Catherine Mackin, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises (AME), who also executive produces alongside Bea Tammer, AME’s Director of Development. The series was ordered for Channel 5 by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, Paramount UK and Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+. Executive producers for Company Pictures are Michele Buck and Lucy Raffety with producer Chris Martin and writers Paul Logue and Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre. International distribution will be handled by All3 Media International.

AMC Networks Spring Premieres

ACORN TV:

Murdoch Mysteries Season 17 (Acorn TV Exclusive) New Season Premieres Monday, February 26 The new season begins with William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy) racing to discover the true intentions of their mysterious captors in order to escape and resume their lives in Toronto. Constable Crabtree (Jonny Harris) and Effie (Clare McConnell) will find their domestic bliss interrupted by an urgent mission that emerges from Crabtree’s past. Station House #4 will be in a state of tension as Brackenreid’s (Thomas Craig) place in the constabulary remains in question. Llewellyn Watts (Daniel Maslany) resumes work as a detective, determined to live his truth and pursue happiness on his own terms. Detective Murdoch will meet historical figures such as Emily Carr, Jelly Roll Morton, new Prime Minister Robert Borden, Sun Yat-Sen, and even the Mona Lisa. And he will face brilliant foes and friends alike – James Pendrick and Terence Meyers for starters.

The Brokenwood Mysteries Season 10 (Acorn TV Exclusive) New Season Premiere Monday, April 29 The 10th anniversary season of The Brokenwood Mysteries sees Detectives Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea), Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland) and Daniel Chalmers (Jarod Rawiri) continue to wrestle with the alarming murder rate in Brokenwood. With the help of their curious pathologist, Dr Gina Kadinsky (Cristina Ionda), they use all manner of unconventional methods to solve the town’s more macabre and unusual crimes. From a brutal murder with a Jurassic twist to a spooky crime scene amidst the Day of the Dead, a lovestruck dental patient and a vicious visit to a House of Horrors, this seasons’ homicides capture the quirky spirit of New Zealand’s deadliest town.

Harry Wild Season 3 (Acorn TV Original) New Season Premieres in May The agency is still as busy as ever and Harry (Jane Seymour) and Fergus (Rohan Nedd) must find a way to balance work and life. They take on several cases including the mysterious death of the hottest boy band’s lead singer, the murder of a despotic director on the set of a popular daytime soap opera and working out how a mystery writer managed to shoot himself in a locked panic room without a gun. Closer to home, a good friend of Harry’s calls on her for help when her estranged husband turns up dead in her fishpond. Elsewhere, love is in the air when Glenn (Paul Tylak) decides the time has come to pop the question to his long-time girlfriend. And while love doesn’t run so smoothly for Fergus and Lola (Rose O’Neill), Harry meets a charming fellow private detective and finds herself falling for him even though she finds him utterly infuriating.



ALLBLK:

Supa Girlz (ALLBLK Original Series) New Series Premieres Thursday, March 7 Supa Girlz follows a season in the life of one of the best high school dance teams in the country: the Miami Northwestern "G Girls." Led by a boldly unapologetic and visionary director, Traci Young-Byron, the G Girls have become a trend-setting viral sensation whose successes and struggles reflect those of the neighborhood they call home: Liberty City, Miami.

My Mane Problem Season 2 (ALLBLK Original Series) New Season Premieres Thursday, April 25 Celebrity stylist Dr. Boogie is back as he gives renewed hope and self-confidence to real people confronting very personal hair journeys as My Mane Problem returns for its second season. A bad hairstyle can look, feel and be life-ruining, however, Dr. Boogie is here to transform individuals in an amazing way but also dig deeper to fix what’s going on inside and OUTside their head.



AMC & AMC+:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC Original Series) New Series Premieres Sunday, February 25 The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live stars Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate and Andrew Bachelor, among others.

Parish (AMC Original Series) New Series Premieres Sunday, March 31 An action-packed drama, Parish stars and is executive produced by Emmy® and SAG® Award-nominee and Critics Choice® Award-winner Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian) as Gracian “Gray” Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate. The six-episode series features a prominent ensemble cast of Zackary Momoh (The Nevers, Harriet, Doctor Sleep) as New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster The Horse; SAG® Award-nominee Paula Malcomson (Watchmen, The Hunger Games, Ray Donovan) as Parish’s wife and mother to his two children, Rose; and Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale) as an old acquaintance to Gray, Colin. Bradley Whitford (The West Wing, Get Out, The Handmaid’s Tale) recurs as Anton, the charming and intelligent face of industrial business in Louisiana who covertly heads a criminal organization. His dispute with The Horse’s human trafficking ring puts him at direct odds with Parish.



Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Season 2 (AMC Original Series) New Season Premieres Sunday, May 12 The interview continues. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories. The series stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, Ben Daniels and Eric Bogosian.



BBC AMERICA & AMC+:

Planet Earth III: Bonus Edition (BBC America Original Series) New Behind-the Scenes Version of Landmark Nature Series on Saturday, February 17 The bonus edition of the latest Planet Earth series features new making-of segments at the end of each episode. Seven years after the Emmy® and BAFTA® Award-winning Planet Earth II, the eagerly anticipated Planet Earth III will journey across the continents revealing the wonders of our planet. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, this spellbinding series will feature never before seen animal behavior, and dive deep into the stories and new challenges that wildlife face in our modern, crowded world.

Predator v Prey (BBC America Original Series) New Nature Series Binge Premieres Saturday, April 20 This new nature series follows the fortunes of the world’s most formidable apex predators, including lions, wolves, and crocodiles as they pit themselves against fearsome opponents such as bison, wildebeest and elephants in the ultimate battle for survival. Focusing on their high-stake hunts, the series offers a forensic look at these predation events. Combining premium specialist archive footage and innovative new VFX techniques, each episode features a different species and reveals ‘moment by moment’ the predatory features that are essential to overcoming the challenges to survive within their world as they take on their worthy adversaries.



IFC & AMC+:

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin New Series Premieres Wednesday, May 15 The “King of Bolognese,” Harry Hamlin (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches), along with his niece and classically trained chef Renee Guilbault, host this new 30-minute cooking show with a unique combination of cooking, dinner party, and documentary … all with a dash of comedy and ‘feels’ along the way. Shot in Hamlin’s home kitchen, the series puts Hamlin’s passion for cooking and Guilbault’s expertise on full display as they share favorite recipes, practical kitchen tips and secrets for a successful dinner party that exudes casual elegance, welcoming new guests into the Hamlin kitchen each week.



SHUDDER & AMC+:

History of Evil (Shudder Original Film) New Film Premieres Friday, February 23 In the near future, war and corruption have plagued America and turned it into a theocratic police state. Against the oppression, ordinary citizens have formed a group called The Resistance. One such member, Alegre Dyer, breaks out of political prison and reunites with her husband Ron and daughter Daria. On the run from the militia, the family takes shelter in a remote safe house. But their journey is far from over, as the house’s dark past begins to eat away at Ron, and his earnest desire to keep his family safe is overtaken by something much more sinister. Starring Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) and Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black).

You’ll Never Find Me (Shudder Original Film) New Film Premieres Friday, March 22 An isolated man (Brendan Rock) living at the back of a desolate caravan park is visited by a desperate young woman (Jordan Cowan) seeking shelter from a violent storm. As the savage storm worsens, these solitary souls begin to feel threatened–but who should really be afraid? Directed by Josiah Allen and Indianna Bell.

Baghead (Shudder Original Film) New Film Premieres Friday, April 5 Following the death of her estranged father (Peter Mullan), Iris (Freya Allan) learns she has inherited a run-down, centuries-old pub. She travels to Berlin to identify her father’s body and meet with The Solicitor (Ned Dennehy) to discuss the estate. Little does she know, when the deed is signed, she will become inextricably tied to an unspeakable entity that resides in the pub’s basement–Baghead–a shape-shifting creature that can transform into the dead. Two thousand in cash for two minutes with the creature is all it takes for desperate loved ones to ease their grief. Neil (Jeremy Irvine), who has lost his wife, is Iris’ first customer. Like her father, Iris is tempted to exploit the creature’s powers and help desperate people for a price. But she soon discovers breaking the two-minute rule can have terrifying consequences. Together with her best friend Katie (Ruby Barker), Iris must battle to keep control of Baghead and figure out how to destroy her, before she destroys them.

Infested (Shudder Original Film) New Film Premieres Friday, April 26 Director Sébastien Vanicek makes his feature film debut with a story that follows Kaleb, who is about to turn 30 and has never been lonelier. He’s fighting with his sister over a matter of inheritance and has cut ties with his best friend. Fascinated by exotic animals, he finds a venomous spider in a bazaar and brings it back to his flat. It only takes a moment for it to escape and reproduce, turning the whole place into a dreadful web trap. Starring Théo Christine (Suprêmes), Finnegan Oldfield (Final Cut), Jérôme Niel (Smoking Causes Coughing), Sofia Lesaffre (Les Misérables) and Lisa Nyarko.



SUNDANCE NOW & AMC+:

Far North (Sundance Now Original Series) Two-Episode Premiere Thursday, February 15 Inspired by the true story of New Zealand’s largest meth bust, this drug smuggling dramedy follows a Tongan-Australian gang whose lucrative drug deal with a global cartel goes awry and they're left stranded with 500kg of meth and a boatload of lies. They unwittingly involve an ordinary Kiwi couple, Ed and Heather, in their increasingly desperate pursuit of their ultimate payday. Amidst the absurdity, Ed and Heather navigate treacherous waters, hoping to both thwart the gang and survive the ludicrous ordeal. Starring Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Aquaman) and Robyn Malcolm (Top of the Lake, Black Bird).

The Long Shadow (Sundance Now Original Series) New Series Premieres Thursday, March 21 Definitive depiction of the desperate five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, better known as the “Yorkshire Ripper.” The true crime drama takes viewers back to the 1970s and 1980s to follow the victim and survivors of infamous serial killer opening when mother of four, Wilma McCann is found murdered near her home in October 1975 – and a desperate cat and mouse game ensues. Starring David Morrissey (“The Governor” in The Walking Dead) and Toby Jones (The Hunger Games).

Scrublands (Sundance Now Original Series) New Series Premieres in May Set in an isolated country town, a charismatic and dedicated young priest (Jay Ryan) calmly opens fire on his congregation, killing five parishioners. One year later investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) arrives in Riversend to write what should be a simple feature story on the anniversary of the tragedy. But when Martin's instincts kick in and he digs beneath the surface, the previously accepted narrative begins to fall apart and he finds himself in a life and death race to uncover the truth.



SUNDANCE TV & AMC+:

True Crime Story: Smugshot (SundanceTV Original Series) New Series Premieres Thursday, March 14 The latest installment in the True Crime Story franchise, this documentary series examines the criminals that are so full of themselves, they really don’t believe it is possible to get caught for their misdeeds. These smug law breakers have little to gain and much to lose, but they just can’t help themselves.

True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here Season 2 (SundanceTV Original Series) New Season Premieres Thursday, April 18 Hosted and executive produced by small town native, advocate and actress Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, The Walking Dead, Friday Night in with The Morgans), the powerful and captivating series puts a spotlight on murder cases from small towns across America where questions remain if justice has been fully served. Each episode sees Burton Morgan meet with family members and local insiders as she explores the twists and turns of the case and uncovers the unique challenges of small-town justice.



WE TV & ALLBLK: