“American Idol” Season 22 to Premiere in February on ABC

There's no place like American Idol. The premiere reality competition series is set to kick off its 22nd season in February on ABC.

American Idol judges follow the golden ticket road to Hollywood in a new date announcement video for the upcoming season.

Host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return for the new season and for this Wizard of Oz adventure.

The 22nd season of American Idol will premiere on Sunday, February 18 on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu

Check out the Wizard of Oz-inspired date announcement below:

