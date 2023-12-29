“American Idol” Season 22 to Premiere in February on ABC

There’s no place like American Idol. The premiere reality competition series is set to kick off its 22nd season in February on ABC.
- American Idol judges follow the golden ticket road to Hollywood in a new date announcement video for the upcoming season.
- Host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return for the new season and for this Wizard of Oz adventure.
- The 22nd season of American Idol will premiere on Sunday, February 18 on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.
- Check out the Wizard of Oz-inspired date announcement below:
More on American Idol:
- The iconic competition series American Idol continues their search for the next superstar, with help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to find the next singing sensation. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the iconic singing show.
- American Idol is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.