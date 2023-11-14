An All New “20/20” Explores the Case of a Texas Border Patrol Agent Who Was Actually the Serial Killer He Was Pretending To Hunt

An all-new 20/20 will explore the case of the Texas border patrol agent who was actually the serial killer he was pretending to hunt.
What’s Happening:
- When authorities found Melissa Ramirez and Claudine Luera murdered and abandoned on the outskirts of Laredo, Texas, they came to a terrifying conclusion over the similarities between the two crime scenes: the city’s red-light district had become the hunting ground of a serial killer. How many more women would become victims?
- In a new 20/20, ABC News correspondent John Quiñones reports on the investigation that ultimately led to one of their own, border patrol supervisor Juan David Ortiz, who was assisting on the case.
- 20/20 also examines key witness testimony and police body camera video, as well as unpacks Ortiz’s nearly nine-hour interrogation that led to his shocking confession.
- The two-hour program features exclusive interviews with Texas Ranger EJ Salinas, who helped crack the case, as well as Elva Enriquez, the mother of one of the victims, and Erika Quiroz, Melissa’s best friend.
- The episode also includes additional interviews with family members of the victims and District Attorney Isidro Alaniz and Capt. Federico Calderon of Webb County Sheriff’s Department, who provided critical insight into the investigation and trial of Ortiz.
- 20/20 airs Friday, Nov. 17 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on Hulu.