An All New “20/20” Investigates a Murder Scheme With a Wealthy Texas Auto Executive Being Extorted

An all new 20/20 investigates a murder scheme with a wealthy Texas auto executive that is being extorted. This program will feature interviews with FBI agents who coordinated the sting.

  • When Erik Maund, a prominent, wealthy auto executive from Texas, had an affair with an escort, Holly Williams, on a trip to Nashville, he might have thought there would be no consequences.
  • But when Holly’s partner, Bill Lanway, attempted to extort Maund for $25,000 and threatened to expose his affair with Williams to his family, a deadly murder-for-hire plot ended in tragedy.
  • On March 12, 2020, Williams and Lanway were shot to death, and their bodies were left in an abandoned car in Nashville.
  • In a new 20/20, ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff gives viewers an exclusive inside look at the investigation of a dangerous conspiracy involving private security operatives with elite military experience, including never-before-seen surveillance video and footage of the FBI’s undercover sting that busted the case wide open.
  • The two-hour program includes exclusive interviews with detectives David Willover and Patrick Cuthbertson of the Metro Nashville Police Department, who started the investigation into the murders; FBI Special Agent David Som, who coordinated the sting operation that led to the suspects’ arrests; federal prosecutors Robert McGuire and Brooke Farzad, who successfully convicted all of the defendants; Chad Brockway, brother of one of the convicted men; and Daniel Kash, friend of one of the men involved in the scheme. Additional interviews include friends of Holly Williams and Bill Lanway.
  • 20/20 airs on Friday, Feb. 9 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

