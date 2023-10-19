An All New “20/20” Investigates the Murder of Katrina Smith

On an all-new 20/20, they investigate the murder of Katrina Smith. The program will feature exclusive interviews with the ex-wife and daughter of the man at the center of the case.
What’s Happening:
- When Katrina Smith, a beloved wife and stepmother, failed to show up for work, her husband, Todd Smith, immediately alerted the authorities.
- As days passed with no sign of Katrina, Todd repeatedly appeared on local television begging for the safe return of his wife.
- When her body was found nearly three weeks later, the community’s worst fears were confirmed. But who would want to hurt Katrina Smith?
- In a new 20/20, with reporting by Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, investigators dig into the crime and uncover a sordid tale of infidelity, a crumbling marriage and a husband’s alarming past.
- The two-hour episode features exclusive interviews with Teresa, Todd Smith’s ex-wife, and Paige, Todd’s daughter.
- The program also includes interviews with Joseph Pederson, a former U.S. attorney; Larry Schultz, a former arson investigator; and the off-duty firefighter who discovered Katrina’s body.
- Additionally, 20/20 features never-before-seen photos from Todd’s past.
- 20/20 airs Friday, Oct. 20 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu .
