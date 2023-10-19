An All New “20/20” Investigates the Murder of Katrina Smith

On an all-new 20/20, they investigate the murder of Katrina Smith. The program will feature exclusive interviews with the ex-wife and daughter of the man at the center of the case.

  • When Katrina Smith, a beloved wife and stepmother, failed to show up for work, her husband, Todd Smith, immediately alerted the authorities.
  • As days passed with no sign of Katrina, Todd repeatedly appeared on local television begging for the safe return of his wife.
  • When her body was found nearly three weeks later, the community’s worst fears were confirmed. But who would want to hurt Katrina Smith?
  • In a new 20/20, with reporting by Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, investigators dig into the crime and uncover a sordid tale of infidelity, a crumbling marriage and a husband’s alarming past.
  • The two-hour episode features exclusive interviews with Teresa, Todd Smith’s ex-wife, and Paige, Todd’s daughter.
  • The program also includes interviews with Joseph Pederson, a former U.S. attorney; Larry Schultz, a former arson investigator; and the off-duty firefighter who discovered Katrina’s body.
  • Additionally, 20/20 features never-before-seen photos from Todd’s past.
  • 20/20 airs Friday, Oct. 20 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu .
  • ABC News’ 20/20 is an award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts.
  • A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 45 years, 20/20 features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories.
  • Janice Johnston is the executive producer.
  • The two-hour 20/20 events air Fridays from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

