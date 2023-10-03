Halloween Meets Oktoberfest This Saturday at Anaheim’s Firkenstein Craft Beer Festival

The Firkenstein Craft Beer Festival is returning to Downtown Anaheim for the first time since 2020 on Saturday, October 7th.
What’s Happening:
- Formerly known as Firkfest, what would have been the 7th annual event in 2020, is finally back in 2023 as the Firkenstein Craft Beer Festival.
- The event will take place on Saturday, October 7th, 2023, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. in Downtown Anaheim, near the city’s iconic Halloween tree on West Center Street Promenade.
- Over 30 of California’s premier breweries will be in attendance, including famed names such as Monkish, Green Cheek, Highland Park, Moonlight, Everywhere, and more. Every brewery is crafting something exclusive just for this event.
- The festival supports the Anaheim Fall Festival and Parade, which is celebrating a monumental 100 years this October! Local chefs, music, and a costume contest are also on the agenda.
- Since its inception in 2014 by beer aficionado Greg Nagel, the festival has raised a commendable $80,000+ for local charities.
- Tickets are now available for $59.00 + $5.80 fee at Firkfest.com, and include a Fest cup.
- Those looking to attend but not partake in alcoholic beverages can get a discounted entrance fee of $20.00, however a Fest cup is not included.
- For more information about the festival, please visit the Firkenstein Craft Beer Festival website.