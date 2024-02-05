First Trailer for “Manhunt” Released by Apple TV+, Series Adaptation of the Hunt for Lincoln’s Killer

A brand-new trailer for Manhunt, a scripted series about the hunt for Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, just launched from Apple TV+ at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

What’s Happening:

  • The trailer is now available for Apple’s Manhunt, based on the best-selling non-fiction book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer.
  • The seven-part series premieres globally on Friday, March 15th, on Apple TV+
  • Premise: Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning non-fiction book from author James L. Swanson, Manhunt is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best-known but least-understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.
  • The cast includes:
    • Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Game of Thrones)
    • Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Tetris)
    • Lovie Simone (Greenleaf)
    • Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six)
    • Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why)
    • Damian O’Hare (Hatfields & McCoys)
    • Glenn Morshower (The Resident)
    • Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio)
    • Matt Walsh (Veep)
    • Hamish Linklater (The Big Short)
  • The series was created by Emmy nominee Monica Beletsky (Fargo, The Leftovers, Friday Night Lights), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.
  • Manhunt makes its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, March 15th, and new episodes will debut Fridays, culminating in the finale on April 19th.
  • Manhunt is produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate Television, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dovetale Productions, and Monarch Pictures.
  • Executive producers include Monica Beletsky, Carl Franklin, Layne Eskridge, Kate Barry, Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov, and author James L. Swanson.

