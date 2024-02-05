Apple TV+ Shares Release Dates and First-Look Images for New Shows Through Summer 2024

Apple TV+ kickstarted the TCA Winter Press Tour today, unveiling an impressive slate of original programming through the summer. Alongside the announcements, first-look images were revealed for select titles. These include new seasons of returning favorites (Loot, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy) in addition to highly anticipated new shows (The New Look, Constellation, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Manhunt, Palm Royale, Franklin, Land of Women). You can learn more about each show below, starting with a brand-new sizzle highlighting Apple TV+’s upcoming slate.

The New Look

Premiere date: Wednesday, February 14

A gripping new historical drama series from Todd A. Kessler, starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel. Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, “The New Look” centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion. The 10-episode drama series will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3.

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, “The New Look” focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior. In addition to Mendelsohn and Binoche, “The New Look” ensemble cast is led by Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior; John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong; Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi; Claes Bang as Spatz; and, Glenn Close as Carmel Snow.

“The New Look” is produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions, and is written, executive produced and directed by Kessler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker also serve as executive producers.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots

Premiere date: Friday, February 16

A highly anticipated 10-part documentary event from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, showcasing the rise of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century, the New England Patriots. Set to premiere globally Friday, February 16, “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” brings together former quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, along with a wide range of contributors, as they give the definitive story of the team’s remarkable reign.

Featuring interviews with Kraft, Belichick and Brady, the series offers unparalleled access to, and insights from, past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, including Adam Vinatieri, Drew Bledsoe, Rob Gronkowski, Ty Law, Bill Parcells and Jonathan Kraft; league officials and sports journalists like Roger Goodell, Al Michaels and Howard Bryant; and high-profile fans, such as Jon Bon Jovi, Bill Burr, Rupert Murdoch and many more. The docuseries explores the franchise’s 20-year journey, from the unique chemistry that fueled six Super Bowl wins to the internal strife that sparked a turf war. From the owner’s suite to the locker room, the series reveals an insider’s look at the road to — and cost of — greatness.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew Hamachek, “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” chronicles the rise and historic 20-year run of the Patriots during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era. The docuseries is based on the critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling book of the same title by author Jeff Benedict and goes deeper, drawing on thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive. Produced by Imagine Documentaries, the documentary series is executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, and Jeff Benedict, along with Matthew Hamachek, who also serves as director.

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin

Premiere date: Friday, February 16

The origin story for one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters, Franklin, follows how he approaches making new friends. Franklin’s family is always on the move with his dad’s military job, and everywhere he goes Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather’s advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That’s until he learns about the neighborhood Soap Box Derby race – according to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He’s sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and in the process become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts – can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Emmy Award winner Raymond S. Persi and is co-written by Robb Armstrong along with Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, from an original story by Armstrong and Scott Montgomery. Executive producers are Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

Constellation

Premiere date: Wednesday, February 21

A new, eight-part conspiracy-based psychological thriller starring Noomi Rapace and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks that will premiere globally on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 with the first three episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through March 27 on Apple TV+.

Created and written by Peter Harness, “Constellation” stars Rapace as Jo – an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space – only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost. The series also stars James D'Arcy, Julian Looman, Will Catlett, Barbara Sukowa, and introduces Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice.

“Constellation” is directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren, Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar. Produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV, the series is executive produced by David Tanner, Tracey Scoffield, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta and Justin Thomson. MacLaren directs the first two episodes and executive produces the series with Rebecca Hobbs and co-executive producer Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment. Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn Ltd. The series was shot principally in Germany and was series produced by Daniel Hetzer for Turbine Studios, Germany.

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

Premiere date: Wednesday, February 21

The highly anticipated four-part documentary event tracking the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner through his sensational career, including five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win, in one of the most exciting finals in history. In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory.

“Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” highlights the thrilling story of the planet’s top living athlete, his loyal supporters across Argentina and those who made the pilgrimage across the globe to witness his epic World Cup win. The series also features the most personal interviews to date with Messi, alongside conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators testifying to the incredible influence and impact he has on a nation and world stage. The docuseries explores the grace, fortitude and willpower he has exhibited throughout his career as it charts the dramatic path from his first match with the Argentina national football team to carrying the weight of a country on his shoulders through several elusive World Cup wins, leading to his early retirement in 2016 and, ultimately, the comeback to become a FIFA World Cup champion and be crowned the 2022 tournament’s best player.

Hailing from SMUGGLER Entertainment, “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend" is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore, Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner of SMUGGLER Entertainment, alongside Jenna Millman and Juan Camilo Cruz. The series is produced for Apple by SMUGGLER Entertainment and in association with Pegsa.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Premiere date: Friday, March 1

“The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin” is a new, six-episode comedy-adventure series starring Noel Fielding in the titular role as the legendary British highwayman that will premiere globally on Friday, March 1, 2024 with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday through March 29.

In “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” Dick Turpin (Fielding) sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws — and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville). In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker.

Produced by Apple TV+ and Big Talk Studios, part of ITV Studios, “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin” is created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane, and written by Jon Brittain, Richard Naylor, Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane, with Noel Fielding. The series is executive produced by Kenton Allen, Big Talk Studios, Noel Fielding, Victoria Grew, Big Talk Studios and Ben Palmer.

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy – Season Two

Premiere date: Friday, March 8

After confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone once again. This time, he's embarking on a 'must do' journey for any respectable globetrotter – a grand tour of Europe. The seven-part second season of the acclaimed country-hopping travel series follows Levy as he makes his way from the very north of the continent to the very south. Along the way, he unearths stunning hidden local gems, discovers his family tree and attempts to broaden his taste buds while experiencing the region’s most unique destinations along the way. Join him as he goes on the trip of a lifetime he never knew he needed.

This season, Levy ventures even further off the beaten path, inspired to experience local practices and global escapades with friends both new and old, including preparing for Midsummer in Swedish tradition with a moose tracking adventure, visiting for the first time the land of his mother’s childhood – Scotland, dining with a luminary and taking a bite out of French cuisine in Saint-Tropez, embracing wellness with a ‘hay bath’ under German thatched roofs on the island of Sylt, voyaging on a Greek fishing expedition around Milos, learning medieval customs and harvesting grapes in Italy and playing soccer with a Spanish international player in Seville, Spain.

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy, David Brindley, Nic Patten and Sara Brailsford.

Manhunt

Premiere date: Friday, March 15

A new, seven-part true crime limited series starring Emmy Award-winning actor Tobias Menzies, and created by Emmy nominee Monica Beletsky, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. “Manhunt” is set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes airing on Friday, March 15, 2024, and episodes will debut weekly on Fridays through April 19, 2024.

Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning nonfiction book from author James L. Swanson, “Manhunt” is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Starring alongside Menzies are Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, Will Harrison, Brandon Flynn, Damian O’Hare, Glenn Morshower, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh and Hamish Linklater.

“Manhunt” is produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate Television, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dovetale Productions and Monarch Pictures. Beletsky, Franklin, Layne Eskridge and Kate Barry executive produce. Emmy nominee Carl Franklin directed the first two episodes and is also an executive producer on the series. Swanson, author of “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer” also serves as executive producer alongside Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.

Palm Royale

Premiere date: Wednesday, March 20

“Palm Royale” is the highly anticipated Palm Beach-set series starring and executive produced by Emmy and Academy Award nominee Kristen Wiig, who leads a renowned ensemble cast that includes Oscar and Emmy winners Laura Dern and Allison Janney, alongside Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. With extra special guest star turns by the legendary Bruce Dern and the iconic, multiple-award winning Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale'' makes its global debut on Apple TV+, premiering the first three episodes on March 20, 2024 followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 8.

“Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

Loosely based on the novel “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie” by Juliet McDaniel and produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios, “Palm Royale'' is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company, executive produced by Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Kristen Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker. The series is directed by Taylor, Sylvia, Claire Scanlon and Stephanie Laing.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Season Two

Premiere date: Friday, March 29

In the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series, “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” the reboot of Jim Henson’s beloved classic “Fraggle Rock,” the Fraggles are back for more epic, fun adventures! This time, with big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness and brand new songs, all while dancing their cares away … down at Fraggle Rock.

Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt — alongside new Fraggles and Doozers, embark on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. Tony and Grammy Award winner, and Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs returns for season two alongside Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein and Emmy Award winner Catherine O’Hara in guest star roles.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O’Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing.

Loot – Season Two

Premiere date: Wednesday, April 3

Season two of “Loot,” the laugh out loud comedy starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph, will premiere on Wednesday, April 3 on Apple TV+. Starring Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster, “Loot” season two will debut with two episodes followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 29. Apple is excited to share first look images from the upcoming season today.

“Loot” returns for season two a year after Molly Wells’ (Maya Rudolph) very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), where we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with any new men. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly's trusty assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) remains by her side, diligently catering to her every whim…and occasionally feeding her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jae Rodriquez), the no-nonsense executive director of the foundation, continues to run the Wells Foundation with compassionate efficiency, but her all-business ethos is thrown for a loop when she meets Molly's charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). The bromance between Howard (Ron Funches) and Nicholas also continues to flourish as they support each other in their endeavors both inside and outside the workplace. Meanwhile Arthur (Nat Faxon) has moved past his feelings for Molly and announced he has a new devil-may-care attitude on life, a change encapsulated by a very very lame leather bracelet. The Wells Foundation team, including Rhonda (Meagen Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), must pull together as co-workers and friends as Molly strives to publicly live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune.

“Loot” is created, written and executive produced by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. Maya Rudolph serves as executive producer, along with Dave Becky of 3 Arts and Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens for Animal Pictures. “Loot” is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Sugar

Premiere date: Friday, April 5

A new eight-episode drama starring Colin Farrell that will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, April 5, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday. "Sugar" is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story.

Academy Award-nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.

The series also stars Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez.

"Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich who also executive produces. Audrey Chon and Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films, marking their second series with Apple TV+ under Kinberg’s overall deal, following “Invasion.” Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. The series was directed by Fernando Meirelles, who also executive produces, and Adam Arkin.

Girls State

Premiere date: Friday, April 5

Following its widely celebrated and acclaimed debut at the Sundance Film Festival, “Girls State” makes its global premiere on Apple TV+ Friday, April 5.

Directed and produced by award-winning filmmakers Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, and Academy Award winner Davis Guggenheim’s Concordia Studio, the documentary follows 500 teenage girls from across Missouri gather for a week-long immersion in an elaborate laboratory of democracy, where they build a government from the ground up, campaign for office and form a Supreme Court to weigh the most divisive issues of the day. In “Girls State,” the country is now deeper into democratic crisis, with civil discourse and electoral politics increasingly fragile under ever more extreme political polarization. As questions of race and gender equality in a representational democracy reach a fever pitch, these young women confront the complicated paths women must navigate to build political power. Following a distinctly female perspective and filled with teenage insecurity, biting humor and a yearning for true friendship, the young leaders of “Girls State” win hearts and minds — not just elections.

“Girls State” is a Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile End Films production.

Franklin

Premiere date: Friday, April 12

“Franklin,” a new limited series starring and executive produced by Academy, Emmy and AFI Lifetime Achievement Award winner Michael Douglas, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes of its eight-episode season on Friday, April 12, followed by one new episode every Friday through May 17, 2024.

Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book, “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,” “Franklin” explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s career. In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when – as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance – he embarks on a secret mission to France.

At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with England in 1783. The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America could not have won the Revolution. Diplomats and historians still regard it as the greatest single tour of duty by an ambassador in our nation’s history.

The drama also stars Noah Jupe as Temple Franklin, Thibault de Montalembert as Comte de Vergennes, Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft, Ludivine Sagnier as Madame Brillon, Eddie Marsan as John Adams, Assaad Bouab as Beaumarchais, Jeanne Balibar as Madame Helvetius and Theodore Pellerin as Marquis de Lafayette.

In addition to Douglas, the creative team includes Emmy and WGA Award-winning writer and executive producer Kirk Ellis (“John Adams”) and Emmy, WGA and Pulitzer Prize Award-nominated writer and executive producer Howard Korder (“Boardwalk Empire”). Emmy and DGA Award-winning director Tim Van Patten ("Masters of the Air," "The Sopranos") serves as director and executive producer. Richard Plepler executive produces through EDEN Productions, Tony Krantz through Flame Ventures, and Philippe Maigret and Mark Mostyn also executive produce. Stacy Schiff also serves as co-executive producer. “Franklin” is a co-production between ITV Studios America and Apple Studios.

The Big Door Prize – Season Two

Premiere date: Wednesday, April 24

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, "The Big Door Prize" season two follows the residents of Deerfield as the Morpho machine readies them for the mysterious “next stage.” As everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form and new questions are asked. Dusty and Cass decide to take time apart while Trina (Amara) and Jacob (Fourlas) learn that they can shed their old labels. Giorgio and Izzy each find romance while Hana and Father Reuben attempt to discover the purpose of the machine. The small town is once again left questioning what they thought they knew about their lives, relationships, potentials, and about the Morpho itself.

“The Big Door Prize” features an ensemble cast led by Emmy Award winner Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Damon Gupton, Josh Segarra, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas, Djouliet Amara, and is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

Read serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television, Miky Lee, Kim Young-Kyu and Hyun Park for Studio Dragon, Bill Bost and Sarah Walker. Steven Tsuchida, Heather Jack, Jordan Canning, Satya Bhabha and Declan Lowney direct the series.

“The Big Door Prize” quickly rose to Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh status, and has been hailed as “thought-provoking,” “hilarious” and “one of the best comedy debuts in years.” Season two will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 with two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through June 19, 2024.

Acapulco – Season Three

Premiere date: Wednesday, May 1

“Acapulco,” the hit bilingual Apple Original comedy series starring and executive produced by Emmy and SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez, returns to Las Colinas for season three on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

In season three of “Acapulco,” it’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo (Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build.

In addition to Derbez and Arrizon, the returning “Acapulco” ensemble cast includes Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Carlos Corona and Regina Orozco, with recurring guest stars Cristo Fernandez (“Ted Lasso”) and Jaime Camil (“Schmigadoon”).

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “Acapulco” is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit “How to Be A Latin Lover,” and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. In addition to starring in the series, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Winsberg also executive produces with Sam Laybourne who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jaime Eliezer Karas, as well as Eric and Kim Tannenbaum also executive produce along with Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company.

Dark Matter

Premiere date: Wednesday, May 8

“Dark Matter” is a sci-fi thriller series based on the blockbuster book by acclaimed, bestselling author Blake Crouch. The nine-episode series features an ensemble cast that includes Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley. “Dark Matter” makes its global debut on Apple TV+ on May 8, 2024, premiering with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through June 26.

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Crouch serves as executive producer, showrunner, and writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions, and Joel Edgerton. “Dark Matter” is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

Trying – Season Four

Premiere date: Wednesday, May 22

“Trying,” the heartwarming critically acclaimed comedy starring BAFTA Award-nominee Esther Smith and SAG Award-nominee Rafe Spall, will return for a fourth season on Wednesday, May 22 on Apple TV+ with the first 2 episodes followed by new episodes every Wednesday through July 3. Apple is thrilled to share first look images from the upcoming season today.

In this exciting new season, we fast-forward six years, discovering that Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are experienced adopters having built a lovely little nuclear family, enriched by an extraordinary support network. However, as their teenage daughter, Princess (Rayner), starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills. In addition to Smith and Spall, the cast includes Sian Brooke as Karen, BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd as Scott and welcomes Scarlett Rayner as Princess and Cooper Turner as Tyler.

“Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Josh Cole, Sam Pinnell and Chris Sussman. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

Presumed Innocent

Premiere date: Friday, June 14

“Presumed Innocent” is a new eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, hailing from David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams and is based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow. The new thriller will make its global debut on Apple TV+, premiering the first two episodes on Friday, June 14 followed by a new episode every Friday through July 26.

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together. The star-studded ensemble cast of the new thriller also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.

The series hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White and Gyllenhaal also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson will serve as co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky serves as executive producer and directs the first two episodes and episode eight. Emmy Award-winning director Greg Yaitanes is an executive producer and directs episodes three through seven.

Land of Women

Premiere date: Summer 2024

“Land of Women” is a new six-episode dramedy starring Golden Globe nominee Eva Longoria, who also serves as executive producer, alongside legendary film and television star Carmen Maura and newcomer Victoria Bazúa. The groundbreaking show is shot in both English and Spanish and will be available to watch in each language when it premieres this summer.

“Land of Women” stars Longoria as Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother (Maura) and college-age daughter (Bazúa). To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.

Inspired by award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s best selling novel of the same name, “Land of Women'' is directed by Iris Award winner Carlos Sedes. Hailing from Apple Studios, the series is produced by Bambu Studios. The series is executive produced by showrunner Ramón Campos, Iris Award winner Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ben Spector and Longoria via her award-winning production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, founded in 2005 by Longoria to produce film, television and documentaries.

