Eugene Levy is Off to Europe in Trailer for Season 2 of “The Reluctant Traveler” from Apple TV+

Get a first look at Eugene Levy’s upcoming adventures in the trailer for the second season of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy on Apple TV+
What’s Happening:
- Comedic legend Eugene Levy took the stage at the TCA Winter Press Tour today to provide a first look at Season 2 of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.
- Season 2 finds the Schitt’s Creek star on a grand tour of Europe through seven episodes, with adventures that include:
- Preparing for Midsummer in Swedish tradition with a moose-tracking adventure
- Visiting the land of his mother’s childhood – Scotland
- Dining with a luminary and taking a bite out of French cuisine in Saint-Tropez
- Embracing wellness with a ‘hay bath’ under German thatched roofs on the island of Sylt
- Voyaging on a Greek fishing expedition around Milos
- Learning medieval customs and harvesting grapes in Italy
- Playing soccer with an iconic Spanish star in Seville, Spain
- Premise: After confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone once again. This time, he's embarking on a 'must do' journey for any respectable globetrotter – a grand tour of Europe. The seven-part second season of the acclaimed country-hopping travel series follows Levy as he makes his way from the very north of the continent to the very south. Along the way, he unearths stunning hidden local gems, discovers his family tree and attempts to broaden his taste buds while experiencing the region’s most unique destinations along the way. Join him as he goes on the trip of a lifetime he never knew he needed.
- The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy returns on Friday, March 8th, with new episodes launching on Fridays through April 12th.
- The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy, David Brindley, Nic Patten, and Sara Brailsford.