Stars Of “Avatar: The Way Of Water” Featured In New Art Raising Funds For The Nature Conservancy

Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet are featured in new underwater art that celebrates Avatar: The Way of Water, shot by Christy Lee Rogers to raise funds for The Nature Conservancy.

What’s Happening:

Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet, stars of 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water, posed for renowned underwater photographer

James Cameron, the film's producer/director/writer, is a long-time supporter of ocean conservation. Rogers created these artworks in her unique style, breaking usual conventions and shooting the actresses through the play of light refracting through the water to evoke the feel of a painting.

The artwork will be launched online today, as four limited edition, museum quality photographs signed by Rogers, as well as a series of high-quality prints both signed by Rogers and unsigned, available for purchase through Fraser Scott at A Gallery Artists Ltd. via Rogers’ website, here

Disney and launched a global “Keep Our Oceans Amazing” campaign to raise awareness of the challenges facing oceans and marine life. The campaign supports TNC and its work to protect 10 of our oceans’ amazing animals and their habitats, connected to the beauty of Pandora. This art sale is one of many ways fans can help TNC reach its goal, as 100 percent of net proceeds from the art sales will go to TNC and help protect our oceans. 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water, nominated for four Academy Awards including best picture, is filmmaker James Cameron’s highly acclaimed first follow-up to his 2009 blockbuster hit Avatar. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. The screenplay is by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. The story is by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

What They’re Saying:

James Cameron: “I have long admired Christy’s art and began collecting her works several years ago. Her unique style of shooting her subjects underwater naturally inspired me to suggest she do a special shoot with our cast.”

“Offering these unique pieces of art to benefit The Nature Conservancy through the ’s ‘Keep Our Oceans Amazing’ campaign is a perfect synergy, and we were excited to collaborate with Christy.” Christy Lee Rogers: “Water is healing – it’s life itself. And as the provider of life – oxygen to all through tiny phytoplankton, our oceans need our care more than ever right now. It is a great honor to be able to help James Cameron, Jon Landau, and the Avatar and Disney teams in realizing that dream of clean and protected world oceans – through the release of these images for The Nature Conservancy.”

“Water is healing – it’s life itself. And as the provider of life – oxygen to all through tiny phytoplankton, our oceans need our care more than ever right now. It is a great honor to be able to help James Cameron, Jon Landau, and the and Disney teams in realizing that dream of clean and protected world oceans – through the release of these images for The Nature Conservancy.” Melissa Garvey, global director of ocean protection at The Nature Conservancy: “Healthy oceans are vital to the health of the planet and all living things, including people. Oceans are 90 percent of the habitable planet and home to more than half of all life on earth; they provide livelihoods for billions of people, produce the food we eat and half the air we breathe. Through the work of Christy Lee Rogers and the support of Disney and ‘Avatar,’ we can shape a brighter future where people and nature can thrive—ensuring healthier oceans for all.”