The Avengers Arrive to Set the Record Straight in First Look at “Avengers United Infinity Comic #21”

"Avengers United Infinity Comic #21″ will mark the beginning of the end of the ongoing story arc for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Marvel shared a first look at the coming issue.

After learning the terrible truth about the destruction of Yun-To, the former moon colony of the Ghesh, the Avengers are taking their fight to First Minister Sof.

When Marvel Unlimited's "Avengers United Infinity Comic (2023)” began, the Avengers became aware of the Ghesh's fight with Yun-To when a renegade known as the Brute hijacked a Gheshian vessel, wiping out its crew while attempting to careen the ship straight into Manhattan.

Naturally, Earth's Mightiest Heroes couldn't stand for that, so they set out to discover the circumstances behind this incident. Their investigation led them right into Ghesh’s interplanetary civil war, where they found out the Ghesh's forces had brutally wiped out the people of Yun-To—a fact the government kept secret from its people.

Now, in "Avengers United Infinity Comic (2023) #21″ by Derek Landy and Davide Tinto, the Avengers have arrived to set the record straight. After all, only the Avengers can speak for the dead—and avenge them.

Grab your first look at the opening to "The Dead Moon," the final cosmic arc of "Avengers United,” then continue reading chapters each Thursday on Marvel Unlimited.