Awkwafina Refuses to “Get Back in the Trunk” in New Clip from Hulu’s “Quiz Lady”

20th Century Studios has shared a hilarious new clip from their upcoming film Quiz Lady, before it premieres on Hulu this Friday.

In this new clip, titled “Get Back in the Trunk,” Anne (Awkwafina) surprises her sister while Jenny (Sandra Oh) while she’s driving, causing her to veer into oncoming traffic.

The chaotic energy of this clip seems to capture exactly what this film is about.

Check out the new clip below:

About Quiz Lady: