Awkwafina Refuses to “Get Back in the Trunk” in New Clip from Hulu’s “Quiz Lady”

20th Century Studios has shared a hilarious new clip from their upcoming film Quiz Lady, before it premieres on Hulu this Friday.
- In this new clip, titled “Get Back in the Trunk,” Anne (Awkwafina) surprises her sister while Jenny (Sandra Oh) while she’s driving, causing her to veer into oncoming traffic.
- The chaotic energy of this clip seems to capture exactly what this film is about.
- Check out the new clip below:
About Quiz Lady:
- In Quiz Lady, a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Sandra Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion.
- The movie, which also stars:
- Jason Schwartzman
- Holland Taylor
- Tony Hale
- Will Ferrell
- The film is directed by Jessica Yu, written by Jen D’Angelo, and produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen D’Angelo, Awkwafina, and Sandra Oh, with Alex Brown and Erika Hampson serving as executive producers.
- The original film, which premiered at the 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival in September, will debut November 3, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.