New Clip Gives Fans A Taste of What To Expect In Final Season of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”

Fans are getting a taste of what to expect when Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns for a third and final season to Disney+ later this month in a new clip, shared by the official Star Wars YouTube account.

The official Star Wars YouTube channel has debuted a new clip from the upcoming third and final season of the hit series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The new clip showcases an intense discussion where maybe someone “doesn’t trust enough,” ahead of the debut of the final season of the series on February 21st, arriving only on Disney+ with a three episode premiere.

In the epic final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of Clone Force 99, or “the Bad Batch” (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War, Order 66 and the rise of the Empire. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. The end of Season 2 saw the death of team member Tech and the capture of Omega — along with the revelation that she has a sister.

You can catch up with the series, streaming now on Disney+ ahead of the three episode season premiere on February 21st, only on Disney+.