A Twisted Love Triangle Results in a Disappearance on Episode Two of ABC News’ No. 1-Rated “Bad Romance”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Matt Gutman interviews the wife on the day before she takes the stand in her defense in the second episode of Bad Romance, the eight-episode limited series from 20/20, hosted by ABC News Contributor and ESPN Analyst Ryan Smith.

What’s Happening:

  • No. 1-rated Bad Romance, the new eight-episode limited true-crime series from ABC News’ 20/20, returns with episode two, “No Trace,” featuring the mysterious disappearance of 20-year-old Heather Elvis.
  • While working at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Heather met and became romantically involved with a married father of three, 37-year-old Sidney Moorer. When Sidney’s wife, Tammy Moorer, uncovers the affair, she begins sending Heather threatening messages. After authorities find Heather’s abandoned car at a deserted boat landing by a swamp, they charge Sidney and Tammy with kidnapping and conspiracy. Heather vanished without a trace, as her body has yet to be found, and she is still missing today.
  • Episode two of Bad Romance airs MONDAY, JAN. 29 (10:03-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on Hulu.
  • “No Trace” explores the shocking details of this case as ABC News senior national correspondent Matt Gutman interviews Tammy — conducted the day before she took the stand in her own defense — the prosecutor and two jurors from Sidney’s trial. In addition, the show features interviews with friends and family, including Heather’s roommate, who details her late-night phone call from Heather the night she disappeared.
  • Bad Romance, hosted by ABC News contributor and ESPN analyst Ryan Smith, airs Mondays (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, next day on Hulu. Janice Johnston is executive producer of Bad Romance and 20/20, the award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts. A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 45 years, 20/20 features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports, and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti