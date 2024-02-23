ABC To Air Next Episode In True Crime Limited Series “Bad Romance” with “Shattered Love” Debuting Next Week

ABC News has announced the latest in their special 20/20 True Crime Limited Series, Bad Romance, with an episode titled “Shattered Love,” arriving on Monday, February 26th after The Bachelor.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News has announced the latest episode in their special 20/20 series, Bad Romance, this one set to debut on Monday, February 26th.
- In the episode, titled “Shattered Love,” we focus on a beloved young mother who is found murdered in her bedroom closet. Family, friends and neighbors are heartbroken and baffled. The incredible investigation leads to multiple trials and a 24-year search for justice.
- Hosted by ABC News contributor Ryan Smith, Bad Romance reports on 20/20 stories ripped from the headlines, leading viewers through some of the most shocking and surprising romance stories of the last decade — stories that began with romance and ended in crime.
- Every Monday night for eight weeks following The Bachelor, Bad Romance features true-crime stories, including the twisted love triangle between a husband, wife and lover; the murder of an NFL star’s pregnant girlfriend; and the case of a man found guilty of murdering his wife by two separate juries.
- Throughout the series, 20/20 visits crime scenes and interviews the individuals at the center of some of the most twisted and obsessive love stories.
- Bad Romance airs on Mondays (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, next day on Hulu. Janice Johnston is executive producer of Bad Romance and 20/20, the award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts.
- A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 45 years, 20/20 features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports, and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories.
