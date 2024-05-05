“Titanic” Actor Bernard Hill Passes Away

Actor Bernard Hill, who appeared as Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron’s Titanic, has passed away at age 79.

What’s Happening:

  • Bernard Hill, most known for his roles in Lord of the Rings: Return of the King and Titanic, has passed away.
  • The Hollywood Reporter reports that he passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 79.
  • The TV BAFTA award winner is likely most known for his work as Captain Smith in Titanic.
  • Hill’s breakout role occurred in the 1983 BBC miniseries Boys From the Blackstuff.
  • Other film roles include Gandhi, True Crime, The Scorpion King and Valkyrie.
  • His final work, the BBC One drama The Responder, will begin airing its second season this weekend.
