“Titanic” Actor Bernard Hill Passes Away

Actor Bernard Hill, who appeared as Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron’s Titanic, has passed away at age 79.
What’s Happening:
- Bernard Hill, most known for his roles in Lord of the Rings: Return of the King and Titanic, has passed away.
- The Hollywood Reporter reports that he passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 79.
- The TV BAFTA award winner is likely most known for his work as Captain Smith in Titanic.
- Hill’s breakout role occurred in the 1983 BBC miniseries Boys From the Blackstuff.
- Other film roles include Gandhi, True Crime, The Scorpion King and Valkyrie.
- His final work, the BBC One drama The Responder, will begin airing its second season this weekend.