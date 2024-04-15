Disney+ Announces New Korean Original “Big Bet” To Arrive On Platform And Hulu

Disney+ has set the latest Korean series to debut on the platform with the announcement of the new Big Bet, which will also arrive on Hulu, according to Deadline.

Titled Low Life, the series will star veteran actors Ryu Seungryong ( Moving ) and Yang Sejong ( Doona! ). Set in 1970s Korea, the story follows a fisherman as he discovers a treasure lost for generations at the bottom of the ocean. Taking a small part of it home for himself, word soon begins to spread about the vast fortune waiting to be claimed by those brave enough to risk the depths. Desperate to escape his depressing life, Oh Heedong (Yang) partners with his uncle Oh Gwanseok (Ryu) in an attempt to reach the treasure before the rest of the world.

will be released on Disney+ internationally and Hulu in the United States in 2025. The new series is only the latest in a strategy by Disney+ in the territory to develop original content in Korea. Reportedly, the streamer has been prioritizing the territory along with Japan, while cutting back on original production in Southeast Asia.

