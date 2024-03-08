Teaser and Series Contributors Revealed for Onyx Collective’s “Black Twitter: A People’s History” Docuseries

Hulu has shared a teaser and announced the series contributors for the upcoming Onyx Collective docuseries, Black Twitter: A People’s History.
What’s Happening:
- Based on Jason Parham’s WIRED cover story “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” this three-part docuseries charts the rise, movements, voices and memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.
- Today, Onyx Collective announced the series contributors for the Hulu docuseries, which include the following:
- TJ Adeshola (former head of Global Content Partnerships, Twitter)
- Kamau Bell (comedian; director, We Need to Talk About Cosby)
- André Brock (communications professor; author, Distributed Blackness: African American Cybercultures)
- Rembert Browne (journalist; former director of Product and Community, Twitter)
- Meredith Clark (journalism professor; creator, Archiving Black Twitter)
- Kid Fury (TV writer and host, The Read)
- Roxane Gay (author; cultural critic, The New York Times)
- Jemele Hill (author, journalist)
- Sam Jay (comedian, writer)
- Brad Jenkins (former associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, 2011-2015)
- Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins (journalist, host, creative director)
- Luvvie Ajayi Jones (New York Times bestselling author)
- Shamika Klassen (researcher, scholar, Black Twitter Is Gold)
- Van Lathan (cultural critic; host, Higher Learning)
- Jamilah Lemieux (cultural critic, writer)
- Wesley Lowery (journalist; author, American Whitelash)
- Ira Madison III (TV writer; host, Keep It!)
- Judnick Mayard (TV writer, producer)
- Jason Parham (senior writer, WIRED)
- April Reign (creative consultant; creator, #OscarsSoWhite)
- God-is Rivera (former global director of Culture and Community, X)
- Amanda Seales (comedian, activist, host Small Doses podcast)
- Denver Sean (senior editor, LoveBScott.com)
- Baratunde Thurston (comedian; host, How To Citizen with Baratunde)
- Ashley Weatherspoon (producer; writer, DearYoungQueen.com)
- Raquel Willis (author, activist, media strategist)
- J Wortham (journalist, The New York Times Magazine)
- Prentice Penny is directing the series, marking the first project with Onyx Collective via his overall deal under the banner of his company, A Penny for Your Thoughts.
- Produced by A Penny for Your Thoughts, WIRED Studios and Culture House Media, Black Twitter: A People’s History is set to premiere all three episodes Thursday, May 9th, on Hulu.
