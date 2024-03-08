Teaser and Series Contributors Revealed for Onyx Collective’s “Black Twitter: A People’s History” Docuseries


Hulu has shared a teaser and announced the series contributors for the upcoming Onyx Collective docuseries, Black Twitter: A People’s History.

  • Based on Jason Parham’s WIRED cover story “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” this three-part docuseries charts the rise, movements, voices and memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.
  • Today, Onyx Collective announced the series contributors for the Hulu docuseries, which include the following:
    • TJ Adeshola (former head of Global Content Partnerships, Twitter)
    • Kamau Bell (comedian; director, We Need to Talk About Cosby)
    • André Brock (communications professor; author, Distributed Blackness: African American Cybercultures)
    • Rembert Browne (journalist; former director of Product and Community, Twitter)
    • Meredith Clark (journalism professor; creator, Archiving Black Twitter)
    • Kid Fury (TV writer and host, The Read)
    • Roxane Gay (author; cultural critic, The New York Times)
    • Jemele Hill (author, journalist)
    • Sam Jay (comedian, writer)
    • Brad Jenkins (former associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, 2011-2015)
    • Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins (journalist, host, creative director)
    • Luvvie Ajayi Jones (New York Times bestselling author)
    • Shamika Klassen (researcher, scholar, Black Twitter Is Gold)
    • Van Lathan (cultural critic; host, Higher Learning)
    • Jamilah Lemieux (cultural critic, writer)
    • Wesley Lowery (journalist; author, American Whitelash)
    • Ira Madison III (TV writer; host, Keep It!)
    • Judnick Mayard (TV writer, producer)
    • Jason Parham (senior writer, WIRED)
    • April Reign (creative consultant; creator, #OscarsSoWhite)
    • God-is Rivera (former global director of Culture and Community, X)
    • Amanda Seales (comedian, activist, host Small Doses podcast)
    • Denver Sean (senior editor, LoveBScott.com)
    • Baratunde Thurston (comedian; host, How To Citizen with Baratunde)
    • Ashley Weatherspoon (producer; writer, DearYoungQueen.com)
    • Raquel Willis (author, activist, media strategist)
    • J Wortham (journalist, The New York Times Magazine)

  • Prentice Penny is directing the series, marking the first project with Onyx Collective via his overall deal under the banner of his company, A Penny for Your Thoughts.
  • Produced by A Penny for Your Thoughts, WIRED Studios and Culture House Media, Black Twitter: A People’s History is set to premiere all three episodes Thursday, May 9th, on Hulu.
