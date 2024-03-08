Teaser and Series Contributors Revealed for Onyx Collective’s “Black Twitter: A People’s History” Docuseries

Hulu has shared a teaser and announced the series contributors for the upcoming Onyx Collective docuseries, Black Twitter: A People’s History.

What’s Happening:

Based on Jason Parham’s WIRED cover story “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” this three-part docuseries charts the rise, movements, voices and memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.

Today, Onyx Collective announced the series contributors for the Hulu docuseries, which include the following: TJ Adeshola (former head of Global Content Partnerships, Twitter) Kamau Bell (comedian; director, We Need to Talk About Cosby ) André Brock (communications professor; author, Distributed Blackness: African American Cybercultures ) Rembert Browne (journalist; former director of Product and Community, Twitter) Meredith Clark (journalism professor; creator, Archiving Black Twitter ) Kid Fury (TV writer and host, The Read ) Roxane Gay (author; cultural critic, The New York Times) Jemele Hill (author, journalist) Sam Jay (comedian, writer) Brad Jenkins (former associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, 2011-2015) Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins (journalist, host, creative director) Luvvie Ajayi Jones (New York Times bestselling author) Shamika Klassen (researcher, scholar, Black Twitter Is Gold ) Van Lathan (cultural critic; host, Higher Learning ) Jamilah Lemieux (cultural critic, writer) Wesley Lowery (journalist; author, American Whitelash ) Ira Madison III (TV writer; host, Keep It! ) Judnick Mayard (TV writer, producer) Jason Parham (senior writer, WIRED) April Reign (creative consultant; creator, #OscarsSoWhite) God-is Rivera (former global director of Culture and Community, X) Amanda Seales (comedian, activist, host Small Doses podcast) Denver Sean (senior editor, LoveBScott.com) Baratunde Thurston (comedian; host, How To Citizen with Baratunde ) Ashley Weatherspoon (producer; writer, DearYoungQueen.com) Raquel Willis (author, activist, media strategist) J Wortham (journalist, The New York Times Magazine)



Prentice Penny is directing the series, marking the first project with Onyx Collective via his overall deal under the banner of his company, A Penny for Your Thoughts.

Produced by A Penny for Your Thoughts, WIRED Studios and Culture House Media, Black Twitter: A People’s History is set to premiere all three episodes Thursday, May 9th, on Hulu.