Marvel’s Deadliest Avenger Becomes a Symbiote Hero in “Black Widow: Venomous”

Last year in the pages of Al Ewing and Torunn Gronbekk’s hit run of “Venom,” Black Widow became host to a symbiote of her own, and the results have been deadly! This July, dive into this startling development as Natasha fully embraces her new place in the symbiote hivemind in "Black Widow: Venomous #1.”

The one-shot will be written by rising star Erica Schultz, known for her thrilling work on Daredevil: Gang War and Hallows’ Eve, and drawn by superstar artist Luciano Vecchio, currently delivering a breathtaking saga in Resurrection of Magneto.

Together, they’ll unleash Natasha Romanoff’s full potential as a symbiote warrior, just ahead of Venom War, an upcoming symbiote event launching later this year that will see every symbiote star choose a side in an explosive conflict between Venom father and son duo, Eddie and Dylan Brock.

Natasha Romanoff, the infamous spy known as the Black Widow, didn’t go looking to bond with an alien symbiote. But a good spy works with all the tools available to her, and when one of the most powerful and versatile weapons in the universe lands in your lap…you take it. Now she just needs to figure out how to work with a weapon with its own drives and desires. Redefining Widow’s relationship with her symbiote, and setting the stage for her appearance in “Venom War.”

Check out Leirix’s cover now and stay tuned for more news about "Black Widow: Venomous” and “Venom War” in the months ahead.

What they’re saying: