Blu-Ray Review: “A Haunting in Venice” Rounds Out The Hercule Poirot Trilogy

The third film in Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot series, A Haunting in Venice, joins Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile on your Blu-Ray shelf. Another classic Agatha Christie mystery brought to life, Poirot is the lone returning character, joined by a cast of familiar faces that includes Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly, and Jamie Dornan. And while the lack of a 4K Ultra-HD release is a disappointment, the physical media release is still a winner.

Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) is enjoying his retirement in Italy when he bumps into an old friend, author Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey), who begs him to be her guest at a Halloween séance. Accompanying her to a palazzo, reportedly haunted by the ghosts of orphans who died there, the practical former detective isn’t primed to believe in the renowned medium (Michelle Yeoh) brought in to speak to the deceased daughter of the home’s current owner, singer Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly). Locked inside for the night, guests begin to drop, and only Poirot can separate fact from fiction as everyone points their fingers at unseen spirits.

Agatha Christie’s beloved detective appeared in 33 novels and 50 short stories, with A Haunting in Venice adapted from a short rather than an entire novel. It stands to reason that if 20th Century Studios wants to continue, the successful creative team of director Kenneth Branagh, screenwriter Michael Green, and producer Ridley Scott could continue long into the future. While the two sequels thus far haven’t been able to match the box office success of Murder on the Orient Express in 2017, the formula is nonetheless a winning one. Like Christie’s works, this film series is one to collect, and this release includes a nice making-of documentary that examines A Haunting in Venice within the context of the franchise.

Bonus Features

Murder, Death, and Haunting (26:08) – Discover the secrets behind the scenes of A Haunting in Venice . Join Kenneth Branagh and his team as they bring Agatha Christie's classic Poirot novel 'Halloween Party' to life with elaborate ensemble scenes and extravagant sets.

. Join Kenneth Branagh and his team as they bring Agatha Christie's classic Poirot novel 'Halloween Party' to life with elaborate ensemble scenes and extravagant sets. Deleted Scenes (8:33) Morning Routine The Doge’s Palace Halloween Party Extended Desdemona’s Warning Children’s Story Poirot Needs Air Guarding the Gates Secret Doorway Extended Ferrier’s Shouts Poirot Pauses for Thought Journey Home



Video

Retaining its theatrical aspect ratio of 1.85:1, this 1080p transfer of A Haunting in Venice could only be improved by a 4K release. It’s otherwise a perfect transfer, with inky blacks throughout the presentation, one of the most prominent colors in this, the darkest entry in the franchise.

Audio

The primary audio mix on the Blu-Ray is a 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio track that is incredibly immersive. It really brings out the haunted tone of the film, with sound effects and ambient noises creating chilling effects through the rear channels. Additional audio options include a stereo descriptive audio version of the film, as well as French and Spanish 5.1.

Packaging & Design

A Haunting in Venice comes to Blu-Ray in a standard single-disc case. There’s no disc art, and the only insert is a flyer for the digital copy, redeemable through Movies Anywhere (which also includes 150 points through Disney Movie Insiders). The initial pressing comes with an embossed slipcover with a metallic matte effect.

Final Thoughts

I’m a big fan of Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot series. While A Haunting in Venice is my least favorite entry in the franchise, it’s still expertly done. The Halloween theme also makes it a likely rewatch every fall, adding more value to picking up this release. The making-of bonus feature is more substantial than I expected, which was another pleasant surprise.

