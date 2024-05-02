“Bluey” Episode Missing from Disney+ Now Available on YouTube

A new episode of the hit children’s show Bluey that has been missing from Disney+, is now available on the show’s official YouTube page.

THR also offers the following description for the episode: “Bluey’s little sister Bingo finds a baby carrier, which was previously used by their dad Bandit to carry her around. When Bingo gets in, the children pretend Bandit is pregnant. The dad acts out symptoms of pregnancy, from cravings to aches, and gives “birth” to Bingo in an inflatable pool.”

Disney+ has not explained why the episode was omitted from season two, but speculation points to the plotline of the episode.

Series creator Joe Brumm addressed the episode to THR during an interview in 2023, during which he noted some episodes “get shown in America,” and had this to say: “What are you going to do, not make ‘Dad Baby’? I love it.”

Created and written by Brumm, Bluey is available to global audiences (outside of Australia, China, and New Zealand) across Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel

is available to global audiences (outside of Australia, China, and New Zealand) across Disney+, Disney Junior, and The hit series began 2024 as the No. 1 most-streamed series across all audiences and the No. 1 series for preschoolers and kids overall in the U.S., per Nielsen.

