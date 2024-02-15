“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Returns to Select Theaters for President’s Day Weekend

According to Deadline, National Geographic Documentary Films will bring Bobi Wine: The People's President back to select theaters Friday for President’s Day weekend.

What's Happening:

Bobi Wine: The People's President can be seen on the big screen yet again at select theaters Friday February 16 for the President's Day weekend.

can be seen on the big screen yet again at select theaters Friday February 16 for the President's Day weekend. This originally premiered in theaters on July 28 and debuted on Disney+ and Hulu October 6.

Initial Theaters:

Los Angeles – AMC Burbank 8, Laemmle Monica Film Center

– AMC Burbank 8, Laemmle Monica Film Center New York – AMC Empire 25

– AMC Empire 25 New Jersey – Clairidge Cinemas in Montclair

– Clairidge Cinemas in Montclair Chicago – AMC River East 21

– AMC River East 21 Memphis – Malco Studio on the Square

– Malco Studio on the Square San Francisco – Presidio Theatre

– Presidio Theatre Washington, D.C. – AMC Hoffman Center 22

About Bobi Wine: The People's President:

In Uganda’s 2021 presidential election, music star, activist and opposition leader Bobi Wine, together with his wife Barbie, rallies his people in a dangerous fight for freedom from President Museveni’s oppressive 35-year regime.

What They’re Saying:

Co-directors Bwayo and Sharp: “Many Ugandans already refer to Bobi as Mr. President, so this is a truly fitting weekend for audiences around the country to be able to see the film again in theaters and learn more about Uganda’s desire for true democracy. Sharing this film with the largest audience possible sheds ever more light on the situation in Uganda, and the fight for freedom and democracy around the world. It also ensures a spotlight on Bobi, his family and his supporters, enabling their safety and security as they face continued threats of violence from the Museveni regime.”