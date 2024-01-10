“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Will Return to Select Cinemas Over MLK Weekend

According to Deadline, Bobi Wine: The People’s President will be returning to select cinemas over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic Documentary Films documentary Bobi Wine: The People’s President will be back in select cinemas over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend
- Recently, Bobi Wine: The People’s President won the IDA Documentary Award for Best Documentary Feature as well as top prizes at the Hamptons International Film Festival and the Independent Film Festival of Boston.
- It was also nominated for three awards at the Cinema Eye Honors in New York and will be named in the Cinema Eye Honors’ Unforgettables list of the year’s most remarkable figures in documentary film.
Cinemas Included:
- IFC Center in New York, NY
- Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, CA
- Presidio Theatre in San Francisco, CA
About Bobi Wine: The People’s President:
- Born in the slums of Kampala, Bobi Wine, Ugandan opposition leader, former member of parliament, activist and national superstar musician, risks his life to fight the ruthless regime led by Yoweri Museveni.
- Museveni has been in power since 1986 and changed Uganda’s constitution to enable him to run for yet another five-year term.
- Running in the country’s 2021 presidential elections, Bobi Wine uses his music to denounce the dictatorial regime and support his life mission to defend the oppressed and the voiceless people of Uganda.
- In this fight, he must also take on the country’s police and military, which are not afraid to use violence and torture in a vain attempt to intimidate and silence him and his supporters.