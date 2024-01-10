“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Will Return to Select Cinemas Over MLK Weekend

According to Deadline, Bobi Wine: The People’s President will be returning to select cinemas over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic Documentary Films documentary Bobi Wine: The People’s President will be back in select cinemas over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend

will be back in select cinemas over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend Recently, Bobi Wine: The People’s President won the IDA Documentary Award for Best Documentary Feature as well as top prizes at the Hamptons International Film Festival and the Independent Film Festival of Boston.

won the IDA Documentary Award for Best Documentary Feature as well as top prizes at the Hamptons International Film Festival and the Independent Film Festival of Boston. It was also nominated for three awards at the Cinema Eye Honors in New York and will be named in the Cinema Eye Honors’ Unforgettables list of the year’s most remarkable figures in documentary film.

Cinemas Included:

IFC Center in New York, NY

Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, CA

Presidio Theatre in San Francisco, CA

About Bobi Wine: The People’s President: