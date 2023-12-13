“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Wins the Top Award at the 39th IDA Documentary Awards

According to Deadline, Bobi Wine: The People’s President has earned the top award for the 39th IDA Documentary Awards.
What’s Happening:
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President earned the top award at the 39th IDA Documentary Awards during a virtual ceremony.
- The film, directed by Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp, was named Best Feature Documentary.
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President tells the story of “the titular Ugandan pop singer-turned politician, who dared to challenge his country’s dictator for leadership of Uganda.”
- “The awareness this film has brought to world audiences has arguably kept Bobi Wine alive and out of prison for now,” Bwayo commented in his acceptance speech. “This film is a testament to the courage and determination of Bobi Wine, his wife, Barbie, and the people of Uganda, and all those brave opposition leaders of the world. This recognition is immensely gratifying.”
- Sharp commented, “Since the film came out, the dictatorship in Uganda has been increasingly restrained. If there was ever a case of a documentary making a difference, this is it. The film might play a part in liberating a nation from 38 years of tyranny. Your support means more than you can possibly imagine.”
- Also on the list of winners was FX’s Dear Mama, which won Best Multi-Part Documentary.
- About Dear Mama, “17 year old Tupac Shakur navigates school, poverty and family, while dreaming of using poetry and music to spread the message of his mother, noted Black Panther activist Afeni Shakur. Haunted by her Black Panther past, Afeni fears how it will affect Tupac's promising future.”