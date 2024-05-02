Book Early and Save on Select 2025 Land Adventures With Adventures by Disney

Adventures by Disney has announced the lineup of 2025 Land Adventures. If you book early, you can save even more on these vacations to beautiful destinations.

What’s Happening:

Adventures by Disney has announced its full lineup of 2025 Land Adventures. Explore exciting new horizons with a reimagined Central Europe itinerary highlighting Prague, Salzburg and Vienna!

Whether discovering Werfen's otherworldly ice caves or wandering fairy-tale palaces in Vienna, guests will make lasting memories with your family.

Bookings for 2025 Land Adventures open to the public on Friday, May 10, with early booking available for the following travelers:

May 7, 2023: Previous Adventures by Disney Guests who have traveled on three or more Adventures

May 8, 2023: All Previous Adventures by Disney Guests

May 9, 2023: Disney Vacation Club Members, Disney Cruise Line

May 10, 2023: General Public

Special Offers for 2025 Land Adventures

Travelers interested in booking a 2025 Land Adventure can save $400 per person on select North America & Central America Land itineraries or $500 per person on select International itineraries when they book before July 31, 2024.

Families can also save on their third and fourth guest when they book select 2025 Land Adventures as a triple or quad:

Costa Rica: Save $500 per person on the third and fourth guest only, Parties booked as a quad must have two adults and two children or three adults and one child on the reservation

Greece: Save $1,000 per person on the third and fourth guest only, subject to availability, Parties booked as a quad must have two adults and two children on the reservation

Wyoming: Save $1,200 per person on the third and fourth guest only

Save $500 per person on the following select 2025 international Land Adventure departures:

Australia (excluding December 25, 2025 departure)

British Isles

Central Europe

China

Colombia (excluding December 27, 2025 departure)

Egypt (excluding December 23 & 30, 2025 departures)

England & France (excluding December 26, 2025 departure)

Germany

Grand Europe: England, France & Italy (excluding December 22, 2025 departure)

Greece

Iceland

Ireland

Italy (excluding December 22 & 27, 2025 departures)

Italy & Amalfi Coast

Italy & Switzerland

Japan

Morocco (excluding December 24, 2025 departure)

New Zealand (excluding December 23, 2025 departure)

Norway

Peru (excluding December 24 & 27, 2025 departures)

Portugal

Scotland

Sicily

South Africa (excluding December 22 & 25, 2025 departures)

Vietnam, Laos & Cambodia (excluding December 24, 2025 departure)

Save $400 per person on the following select 2025 North America & Central America Land Adventure departures:

Alaska

Arizona & Utah

Canadian Rockies

Costa Rica (excluding December 24 & 27, 2025 departures)

Disneyland Resort

Nova Scotia & Prince Edward Island

Wyoming

Important Details:

Trip must be booked by July 31, 2024.

Travel dates are from March 7, 2025 – April 6, 2026 (excluding select departures from December 22-31, 2025).

Travel must be booked 45-60 days prior to the applicable departure date, depending on itinerary.

Valid for new bookings only.

Limit four reservations with offer per departure subject to removal before the quantity is reached with the exception of Costa Rica December 20, 2025 departure and all Italy & Switzerland departures which are limited to two reservations per departure subject to removal before that quantity is reached.

Disney Vacation Club Member Exchange: At least one person in the traveling party must book with Reservation Points when exchanging through Member Services.

Offer is not combinable with any other offers, discounts or promotions.

Offer availability is limited for each departure.

Pricing as quoted is accurate as the website is not updated in real time.

Offer subject to availability and may be withdrawn at any time.

Planning a Trip?:

