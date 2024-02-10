Book Review: “National Geographic: Bucket List Family Travel” is the Family Travel Guide We Need

National Geographic: Bucket List Family Travel by Jessica Gee is the family travel guide we never knew we needed. If you are like me, the thought of traveling with kids out of town can be overwhelming, let alone interstate or overseas, so the word “travel” generally has me feeling a bit overwhelmed before I even begin. I see other families and think “how do they do it?” and not only that, but “how do they do it and enjoy it?”

Well, Jessica Gee tells you exactly how her family did it, how much it impacted their lives for the better, and more relevantly, how you can do it and make the most of it too. This book gives readers many useful tools including working out what type of traveler you are, budgeting and even navigating and cultivating important personality traits that will enhance your travel experience.

National Geographic: Bucket List Family Travel is not just one lucky family’s recap of their grand adventures – it is a starting point for all families to plan their own adventures in their own way. I found this to be the most inspirational part of the book. At the very least, it encouraged me to do some of my own research and be a bit more open-minded about what is realistically doable when it comes to travel for my family. If it worked for Jessica Gee and inspired me to even consider travel beyond grandma’s house down the road, it may work for you too.



What is National Geographic: Bucket List Family Travel about?

As a family of five, the Bucket List Family has swum with whales in Tonga, slept in castles in Ireland, lived on a houseboat in Amsterdam, eaten breakfast with giraffes in Kenya, spent Halloween in Disneyland, and visited more than 90 countries around the world. Now, Jessica Gee brings her tips and tricks to you in the ultimate expert’s guide to traveling as a family.

This beautifully illustrated guide provides all the know-how to fulfill your own family’s bucket list—including how-tos for picking a destination, packing, budgeting, and even surviving a 12-hour plane ride. Along with personal family anecdotes, Jess offers 50 itineraries for family-friendly destinations and inspiring top-10 lists with destinations for every age. You’ll learn everything you need to know to take a family vacation to, for example:

South Africa, where you can walk on a beach with penguins

Utah, where ice castles bring a world of magic to a vacation full of natural wonders

Berlin, where holidays come to life at beloved Christmas markets

The Galapagos, where your kids will squeal with joy as they encounter penguins and larger-than-life tortoises

Alaska, where you’ll feel you’ve gone truly wild in the last frontier

This insider's guide from one of the world’s most traveled families will inspire you to create new and lasting memories with your family for years to come.

A beautifully illustrated travel bible for families who want to be inspired

True to National Geographic form, this is one lovely, polished book. It is hardcover and big enough to showcase the travel experiences therein, without being so robust or overly-large that it is difficult to wrangle (resulting in you leaving it on the coffee table just for-show). I would not, however, say it is travel-friendly, compared to smaller guides like Lonely Planet or pocket guides. It is definitely a leave-at-home guide – again, just a starting point to get the travel cogs turning – that is physically accessible and the content is also thoughtfully laid out. It is very easy to jump to exactly what you are looking for in the book at any given moment.

The book is broken down into three parts following an introduction to the Gee “Bucket List” family. The first part addresses the planning stage, including working out what type of traveler you are, where you should stay, and – a big one – money-saving tips; the second part comprises an “en route” and “on the ground” section which includes managing expectations, adjusting, staying healthy and safe, making memories, and how to have adult time; and finally, the third part is the “where to go” section which includes 50 suggested destinations to perhaps kick start your own family bucket list. This last section is further broken down into how to get there, what to do, when to visit, where to stay (which gives you luxury, comfort and budget options), and what to eat. Note that the suggested itineraries include both United States domestic and international travel destinations. When I first saw this book, I thought it was international-only but was pleasantly surprised to discover several U.S. destinations featured, including Lake Tahoe, Zion National Park, Walt Disney World, and New York.

National Geographic: Bucket List Family Travel is practical not just aspirational, which is important when considering travel, especially with kids. It is a great starting point which will hopefully give you the confidence boost you may need to embark on your own travel research. Overall, I enjoyed it and encourage everyone to read it, or flick through it, and build their own family bucket list in their own way. It is useful to keep in mind many important tips including when to travel, specific kid-friendly recommendations, and the do’s and do not’s which are included to not only help you keep your sanity, but ultimately, to help you make awesome memories.

Also of note is that every purchase of National Geographic: Bucket List Family Travel helps support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to “protect and illuminate our world through exploration, research, and education.” More information on this mission can be found at natgeo.com/info

National Geographic: Bucket List Family Travel was released on February 6, 2024.