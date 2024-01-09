Booking Now Open for National Geographic Expeditions Signature Land Trips and River Cruises for 2025

National Geographic Expeditions have shared its lineup of Signature Land trips and River Cruises. Bookings for 2025 Signature Land trips and River Cruises are open for all guests starting today, January 9.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic Expeditions has announced its full lineup of Signature Land trips and River Cruises for around the world in 2025.

Travelers will have their pick of experiences, from visiting the mystical temples of Bhutan, hiking the cloud forests of Costa Rica, discovering East Africa’s legendary wildlife in Tanzania, or cruising through Europe along the Danube River.

Whether guests choose a Signature Land trip or a River Cruise, they’ll enjoy unparalleled access to the world through the eyes of knowledgeable experts, photographers, and guides.

How to Save:

For a limited time, save on 2025 National Geographic Expeditions Signature Land and River Cruise departures.

Book by April 12, 2024, and enjoy the following offers:

Save $500 per person on select 2025 Signature Land departures.

Save $750 per person on all available 2025 River Cruise departures.

Take advantage of these limited-time special offers by mentioning the following offer codes:

SLEBR25 for Signature Land departures

EBRRC25 for River Cruise departures

This offer has limited availability, so reserve soon.

Click here to book

Important Details: