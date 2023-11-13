Videos: Anika Nini Rose’s Performance and Red Carpet Interviews from BoxLunch Gala 2023

The recent BoxLunch gala featured some big stars and even bigger performances.

BoxLunch’s annual gala was recently held in Hollywood, CA benefitting Feeding America. With every purchase you make with BoxLunch, a meal is donated to those in need through the organization.

We were on hand to enjoy the night’s festivities, which included Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose performing two songs.

Watch Anika Noni Rose at the BoxLunch Gala:

We also were positioned on the red carpet prior and got the opportunity to chat with David Harbour (BoxLunch’s Giving Ambassador), Emily Swallow, Erin Moriarty, David Dastmalchian, Jordan Howlett, Seth Green, Emma Caulfield Ford, and Brett Iwan.

Watch BoxLunch Gala 2023 Red Carpet Interviews:

Be sure to check out BoxLunch’s rad collection of ever-changing Disney merchandise.