Cast of “The Avengers” Team Up for The Lakota Project Recording the Film in the Native Lakota Language

Marvel's Entertainment has shared a glimpse into the reunion of the original cast of The Avengers as they team up for The Lakota Project. Together, they recorded the original film in the native Lakota language.

What's Happening:

For the first time in years, the cast of The Avengers has come together for an amazing collaboration.

Mark Ruffalo and members of the initiative share the story of this reunion and its special cause.

From the recording studio to the big screen, they explore and celebrate the release that took over 15 months, 62 Lakota-Dakota language speakers, along with the original Avengers team to all come together and make it possible.

