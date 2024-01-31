Cast Revealed for the European Thriller Series “The Kollective”

According to Deadline, filming is underway for the European thriller series The Kollective. Now, the cast has been revealed with stars including Natascha McElhone and Celine Buckens.

What’s Happening:

Filming for the European thriller series The Kollective produced by Submarine created by Leonardo Fasoli, Maddalena Ravagli and Femke Wolting is currently underway.

produced by Submarine created by Leonardo Fasoli, Maddalena Ravagli and Femke Wolting is currently underway. The cast for this series has now been revealed.

There is no release date as of yet, although they are aiming for 2025.

The series by The European Alliance will be distributed worldwide by A+E Media Group as well as Hulu

Cast:

Natascha McElhone ( Californication )

) Celine Buckens ( Showtrial )

) Felix Mayr ( Unorthodox )

) Gregg Sulkin ( Marvel ’s Runaways )

) Grégory Montel ( Call My Agent )

) Karel Roden ( A Spy Amongst Friends )

) Cassiopée Mayance ( The Clearstream Affair )

) Martha Canga Antonio ( Lupin )

) Ralph Amoussou (Transatlantic)

The Kollective Synopsis: (According to Deadline)

“Inspired by the investigative journalist group Bellingcat, the series will span Europe from Budapest and St. Petersburg in the East to London in the West.

It will follow a group of intrepid young citizen journalists who, after a sudden tragedy, find themselves sucked into a web of government lies and corruption.

Through a dangerous international investigation, the group exposes nefarious activities of rogue governments and discovers the human price of keeping truth alive.”

What They’re Saying:

Femke Wolting, EP of The Kollective and co-CEO of Submarine: “We made this series to highlight the bravery of the individuals who will do everything in their power to protect each other and the society around them, even in a time of political turmoil. With a fantastic creative team and cast to match, this series is equal parts thrilling, entertaining, and driving important conversations.”

Leonardo Fasoli, creator and writer: "We love investigating what is happening in the world around us and tackling difficult questions through our work. We feel like the battle for truth against fake news is the battle of our time, it's a fight for the millennial generation.