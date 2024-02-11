Review: CBS’ “Tracker” Hunts For A Reason To Exist

There’s something to be said about procedurals straying from the normal formula. I always look back to Pushing Daisies, the two-season victim of the 2007 writer’s strike. While at its core it was a case-of-the-week show, the inventive nature of how it used the formula allowed the show to never feel run-of-the-mill.

CBS’ Tracker, debuting immediately after the Super Bowl at 10pm ET, is clearly trying something new with the formula. Instead of a normal cop drama, the show follows Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, an expert tracker (what do ya know) working to bring loved ones back together and collect the reward. It’s an interesting premise that strays from the normal law enforcement-focused procedurals that flood network television. (I mean, CBS has a full night just made up of three FBI shows).

Unfortunately, the show’s “interesting” qualities stop there. It immediately comes across as try-hard as it works to differentiate itself from the other shows within the format. As Colter pulls his airstream across the country to various secluded strips of forest to begin his tracking, one can only imagine he’s looking into the mirror and listening to Mumford & Sons to “pump up”. Add in the Killers of the Flower Moon-adjacent score trying to firmly plant this in the realm of “too moody for your grandparents, but enough to let your dad feel like a cinephile” and Tracker is desperate for you to consider this prestige.

However, prestige would require a certain level of quality that isn’t there. The expositional writing that plagues the premiere episode is so heavy-handed, I’m surprised the actors didn’t turn to camera and wink. I don’t know if this is a CBS disease, but it hurt me deeply! While some of the questions that could have remained up-in-the-air going forward were quickly put to rest, true questions I care about remain unanswered. (i.e. why is a remote lesbian couple assigning Colter jobs?)

The lasting impression the show gave me was just indifference. To be fair, it’s not hurting anyone. It’s not painfully bad. It’s not great. It’s just…there. It’s a show that will either be quickly shelved by CBS (though, unlikely due to the confidence felt by a post-Super Bowl premiere slot) or it will run for 10,000 years. (Will it be a new JAG?!) Overall, it just feels lazy. It’s a mood Mad Libs place in the realm of a procedural. I hope all the fake missing people that the made up Colter Shaw can find peace.

Tracker premieres immediately following the Super Bowl, 10pm ET, on CBS.