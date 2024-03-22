Celebrate 60 Fearless Years with Marvel’s “Daredevil #8” in April

In April 1964, fans witnessed the birth of a new super hero icon in Stan Lee and Bill Everett’s "Daredevil #1, and in the six decades since, the Man Without Fear has headlined some of the most acclaimed runs in Marvel Comics history. This April, celebrate the character’s incredible legacy with “Daredevil #8.”

In addition to ta main story continuing Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder’s hit run, the special super-sized issue will be packed with guest talent, including legendary creators from Daredevil’s history.

Ahmed and Kuder’s "Daredevil” finds Matt balancing his new duties as a Catholic Priest with an ongoing war against mysterious demonic entities targeting those close to him.

After discovering that the demons are the living embodiment of his own seven deadly sins, Matt and Elektra are ready to go on the offensive.

In "Daredevil #8, the duo finally confront the unsettling truth of the mysterious new gang terrorizing Hell’s Kitchen. In the midst of that chaos, an old foe with the blood of Matt’s closest allies on his hands returns and ushers in the next phase of what’s shaping up to be one of the most thought-provoking and pulse-pounding Daredevil eras ever.

Fans can also look forward to these other stories: Ahmed teams up with rising star Tommaso Bianchi (Alien: Black, White & Blood) showcase why Elektra is truly a woman without fear as she single-handedly goes up against a whole army of the Heat on a daring rescue mission! Return to the 80s with visionary "Daredevil” scribe Ann Nocenti and acclaimed Marvel artist Stefano Rafaelle as they present a vintage flashback adventure of "Daredevil taking down Turk and his fellow mobsters within the confines of a steamy bath house. "Daredevil: Gang War” writer Erica Schultz and Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua spotlight Elektra’s current role as mentor to Alice, her young ward from Chip Zdarsky’s Eisner-nominated run! Women of Marvel writer Elsa Sjunnerson and artist Erica Koda show how Matt Murdock inspires generations—both in and out of costume! "Daredevil: Black Armor: writer D.G. Chichester and superstar artist Ken Lashley bring you a never-before-told showdown between "Daredevil and the Punisher set during Chichester’s landmark ‘90s run. And Ty Templeton delivers more of his iconic Daily Bugle funnies.

Check out all of the covers and some interior art now and preorder "Daredevil #8″ at your local comic shop today.