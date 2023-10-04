Celebrate Life Day with Festive New Variant Comic Covers

Each November, the galaxy far, far away celebrates family, joy, and harmony on Life Day. This year, Marvel Comics will commemorate this longstanding Wookiee tradition by reflecting these values in all-new variant covers and Marvel shared a first look.

Gracing the covers of "Star Wars,” "Star Wars: Darth Vader,” "Star Wars: Doctor Aphra,” and "Star Wars: Bounty Hunters,” the four new Life Day Variant Covers come from artists Mike Del Mundo and Rod Reis and feature characters from throughout various eras of Star Wars storytelling, including nods to the original Star Wars Holiday Special .

. Fans can enjoy heartwarming moments like young Anakin Skywalker sharing a meal with his mother Shmi, Han Solo and Chewie decorating, Chef Gormaanda whipping up a delicious feast, and Doctor Aphra and Krrsantan reuniting for the season.

Check out all four now and inquire with your local comic shop regarding availability and preorders.