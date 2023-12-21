Celebrate New Year’s Day with a Wintery Episode of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” on PBS Kids!

Kids and parents can ring in the new year with a wintery episode of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood from Fred Rogers Productions premiering on PBS KIDS!

What’s Happening:

Juan Carlos and his mother, Valentina, are taking their first trip to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe on January 1st in a special episode of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood .

. “Juan Carlos Visits the Neighborhood/Daniel Shows Juan Carlos the Clock Factory” will premiere on New Year's Day on PBS KIDS (check local listings for timings) and will also be available to stream on the PBS KIDS app.

Daniel Tiger first met Juan Carlos in last year’s hour-long movie event “Daniel Visits a New Neighborhood,” which found the adorable tiger taking his first train ride. Daniel Tiger and Juan Carlos have kept in touch as pen pals, and their moms have also remained friends. This will be their first in-person reunion since that film.

The special episode includes a strategy song titled “When your friend comes to visit you, ask what they want to do.” You can hear a brief snippet of the song in this special advance clip from the new episode!

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is an animated series inspired by Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood , which introduced the puppet character Daniel Striped Tiger, who lived in a grandfather clock. Fred Rogers infused the character with elements of his own personality, with his son, Daniel Tiger, carrying on Fred Rogers’ legacy today.

is an animated series inspired by , which introduced the puppet character Daniel Striped Tiger, who lived in a grandfather clock. Fred Rogers infused the character with elements of his own personality, with his son, Daniel Tiger, carrying on Fred Rogers’ legacy today. Visit pbskids.org/daniel

“Juan Carlos Visits the Neighborhood/Daniel Shows Juan Carlos the Clock Factory” Episode Description:

When Juan Carlos arrives in the Neighborhood, Daniel has lots of activities he wants to do, but Mom reminds him to ask his guest what he wants to do. And when he can't wait to show Juan Carlos the Clock Factory, he remembers to ask Juan Carlos what he wants to do first.