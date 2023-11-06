CFCArts Symphony Orchestra To Celebrate 100 Years of Disney With “Symphonic Disney”

The Central Florida Community Arts Symphony Orchestra is set to return to the Dr. Phillips Center, celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

Disney and music fans alike can prepare for a magical night of Disney repertoire in a musical celebration of fan-favorite classics. On November 17 and 18, the Central Florida Community Arts Symphony Orchestra will assemble under the spotlights of the Dr. Phillips Center for a whole new world of magical melodies with Symphonic Disney .

. This talented ensemble of 300-musicians from in and around Orlando invites guests to experience the sights, sounds, and beauty of some of the world’s most recognizable musical numbers.

Audiences can experience the crash of the waves from Pirates of the Caribbean and Moana, the thrill of the chase in Coco, and transport to the faraway lands of Black Panther and Thor with this powerful ensemble. With hundreds of orchestra members being joined by dozens of Community Choir singers, this show is set to be a spectacular tribute to the most magical company on earth. As CFCArts returns to the Dr. Phillips Center—following two sold-out performances for Classic(al) Rock a year ago—for another larger than life performance, it is now easier than ever before to make musical memories with family and friends.

Tickets for all performances start at $20, making this one of the most affordable ways to experience the world-class Steinmetz Hall, and you can pick them up at the official site, here.

Multiple performances of Symphonic Disney will take place, with performances on November 17th at 8 p.m. and November 18 at 3 p.m. & 8 p.m at the Dr. Phillips Center ( 445 S Magnolia Ave., Orlando

What They’re Saying:

CFCArts Vice President of Creative & Production Justin Muchoney: “With so many unforgettable Disney films, Broadway shows, theme parks, and more to explore, it was a challenge to narrow down this concert while still performing something everyone will recognize. Every piece of music that we will perform holds a special place in the heart of someone in that room, and we hope you hear some of your favorites and remember the awe and wonder you felt when you first experienced the music and magic of Disney.”