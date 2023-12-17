Children’s and Family Emmys – Creative Arts Winners From The Walt Disney Company

Tonight marks the first half of this year’s Children’s and Family Emmys. Originally Launched last year, This marks the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition since the Sports Emmy Awards and the News & Documentary Emmy Awards were launched in 1979, and establishes a dedicated ceremony separate from the Daytime Emmy Awards, which had been home to children’s and family programming categories. The announcement comes in response to Children’s and Family content representing the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years.

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

Tonight marks the Creative Arts nominees, with winners in categories like writing, editing, and casting being revealed tonight. Stay tuned for live updates with winners from the Walt Disney Company throughout the evening.

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+

MAIN TITLE

Marvel’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel

ORIGINAL SONG FOR A CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

"Finally Free" – High School Musical: The Musical:The Series – Disney+

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+

STUNT COORDINATION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday – Disney+

VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Lost Ollie – Netflix / VFX By Industrial Light & Magic

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+

EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+