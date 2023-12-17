Children’s and Family Emmys – Creative Arts Winners From The Walt Disney Company

Tonight marks the first half of this year’s Children’s and Family Emmys. Originally Launched last year, This marks the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition since the Sports Emmy Awards and the News & Documentary Emmy Awards were launched in 1979, and establishes a dedicated ceremony separate from the Daytime Emmy Awards, which had been home to children’s and family programming categories. The announcement comes in response to Children’s and Family content representing the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years.
Tonight marks the Creative Arts nominees, with winners in categories like writing, editing, and casting being revealed tonight. Stay tuned for live updates with winners from the Walt Disney Company throughout the evening.
ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
MAIN TITLE
Marvel’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
ORIGINAL SONG FOR A CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
"Finally Free" – High School Musical: The Musical:The Series – Disney+
HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+
STUNT COORDINATION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday – Disney+
VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Lost Ollie – Netflix / VFX By Industrial Light & Magic
SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+
EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+
COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+