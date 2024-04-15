Legendary “X-Men” Writer Chris Claremont Returns for New Comic Series “Wolverine: Deep Cut”

Over the last few years, readers have gotten to experience all-new mutant sagas from the mastermind behind the X-Men’s most influential stories: Chris Claremont. To celebrate Wolverine’s 50th anniversary this year, Claremont is back with artist Edgar Salazar for an all-new Wolverine story set during one of the X-Men’s most beloved eras in "Wolverine: Deep Cut.”

Claremont has introduced a multitude of hit limited series that fill in the gaps of X-Men canon, answering dangling questions and adding further depth to his historic and unparalleled run on the franchise.

"Wolverine: Deep Cut” sees Claremont return to the period when the X-Men operated out of the Australian Outback, and Wolverine was jetting off on secret adventures around the globe in his first solo series, also penned by Claremont.

Now, witness Wolverine’s untold hunt before the Reavers’ brutal attack brought the X-Men’s time in Australia to a tragic end in “Uncanny X-Men #251.”

Out of the Outback on a life-and-death mission! Logan sets off from the outback, leaving behind what was left of the X-Men, for a mysterious mission. After decades of mystery, Claremont reveals just what Wolverine got up to before his unforgettable battle with the Reavers! Featuring sinister revelations and claw-to-claw confrontations with Sabretooth, this is an ideal entry-point Wolverine story for new and long-standing fans alike that simply cannot be missed!

"Wolverine: Deep Cut” will be Claremont and Salazar’s latest “retro pick” adventure with Wolverine, following the “Wolverine: Madripoor Knights” series that launched earlier this year.

Check out Phillip Tan’s "Wolverine: Deep Cut #1″ cover and be there for the next Chris Claremont-penned mutant saga with this untold story of Wolverine’s most personal mission.

What they’re saying: