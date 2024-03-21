CNBC Documentary on ESPN’s Future Features Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek Interview

CNBC has released a new short documentary on how the quickly-changing media landscape is impacting ESPN and how the network is adjusting.
What’s happening:
- CNBC’s new digital documentary looks at ESPN’s recent years and where Disney plans to take the brand in the future.
- Notably, the film even includes an interview with former Disney CEO Bob Chapek — his first since departing Disney in 2022.
Timestamps:
What they film notes about ESPN:
- ESPN has been the face of sports media for over 40 years.
- They generate more than $16 billion in annual revenue, and the business is constantly raising the price of its fee to cable TV providers.
- The media world is quickly changing, and in the past decade, around 40 million U.S. households have canceled their traditional cable.
- ESPN has to adjust to finding customers that aren't subscribing to cable bundles as competitors including YouTube TV, Apple, and Amazon bid on packages of live sports.
- This documentary goes over ESPN's strategy in the new digital world.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com