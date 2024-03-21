CNBC Documentary on ESPN’s Future Features Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek Interview

CNBC has released a new short documentary on how the quickly-changing media landscape is impacting ESPN and how the network is adjusting.

What’s happening:

CNBC’s new digital documentary looks at ESPN’s recent years and where Disney plans to take the brand in the future.

Notably, the film even includes an interview with former Disney CEO Bob Chapek — his first since departing Disney in 2022.

Timestamps:

What they film notes about ESPN:

ESPN has been the face of sports media for over 40 years.

They generate more than $16 billion in annual revenue, and the business is constantly raising the price of its fee to cable TV providers.

The media world is quickly changing, and in the past decade, around 40 million U.S. households have canceled their traditional cable.

ESPN has to adjust to finding customers that aren't subscribing to cable bundles as competitors including YouTube TV, Apple, and Amazon bid on packages of live sports.

This documentary goes over ESPN's strategy in the new digital world.