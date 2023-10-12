Comic Book Writer and Artist Keith Giffen Passes Away at the Age of 70

According to The Hollywood Reporter, comic author and artist Keith Giffen has died at the age of 70.
What’s Happening:
- Comic author and artist Keith Giffen, who’s known for co-creating characters such as DC’s Lobo, Jamie Reyes version of the Blue Beetle, and Marvel’s Rocket Raccoon, has passed away at the age of 70 from a stroke.
- His family shared on Facebook Wednesday a sardonic post pre-written by Giffen: “I told them I was sick…Anything not to go to New York Comic Con, Thanx,” adding “Bwah ha ha ha ha.”
- Giffen is best known for drawing and writing the Legion of Super-Heroes in the 1980s and 1990s, making it one of DC’s top sellers at one time.
- He was also one of the artists on the 1980s title Omega Men, where he and Roger Slifer introduced Lobo.
- In 1987, fans were able to see his sarcastic sense of humor with the launch of Justice League International. The comic was an immediate hit and was awarded nominations and a spin-off book.
- In the 1970s, before making his name at DC, he did a stint at Marvel, where he and writer Bill Mantlo introduced Rocket Raccoon in the pages of Marvel Preview. Later, he brought the character over to the pages of Marvel's monthly books, and many years later, that's when he became part of Guardians of the Galaxy.
- Fast forward to 2006, when DC redefined the Blue Beetle as Jaime Reyes. Giffen co-created the character with writer John Rogers and artist Cully Hamner. This past summer, the character headlined his own Warner Bros. movie and became the first Latino-centric character to be featured in such an important way.
What’s They’re Saying: (On X)
- J.M. DeMatteis: “Keith was one of the most brilliantly creative humans I’ve ever known. A curmudgeon with a heart of gold. A generous collaborator. An old, dear friend. And, as my wife observed, “He was like a character out of a Keith Giffen story.” Safe travels, Keith. You will be missed.”
- Chris Burnham: “RIP to the immortal Keith Giffen! I'm looking forward to re-reading and re-re-reading Trencher, Lobo, The Heckler, The Legion, Trencher, L.E.G.I.O.N, JLA, and Trencher for the rest of my life.”
- Brian Lynch: “Keith Giffen was a vital part of my favorite run of comics ever. His work was influential on how I write, what I write, and what I find funny. His art was so distinct and full of life. A huge loss for comics, and to the super hero genre in general. May he Rest in Peace.”