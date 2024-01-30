Corey Hawkins Cast as Lead Role in Andscape‘s “The Man in My Basement”

According to Deadline, Corey Hawkins will star in The Man in My Basement from director Nadia Latif.

What’s Happening:

Corey Hawkins has been cast in the lead role in Andscape‘s The Man in My Basement .

. This is an adaptation of a Walter Mosley novel.

About The Man In My Basement:

“In the African American neighborhood of Sag Harbor, Charles Blakey (Hawkins) is out of work, out of luck and on the verge of foreclosure on his ancestral home.

A knock on the door from a mysterious businessman, Anniston Bennet (Dafoe), brings a bizarre and lucrative proposition; rent his dusty stand-up basement out for the summer and receive enough money to clear his debts for good.

Once Charles accepts, he finds himself led down a terrifying path that confronts his family’s ghosts and locks the men in a terrifying puzzle, at the heart of it race, the source of their traumas and the root of all evil.”