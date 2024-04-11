Covers, Details Revealed for Marvel’s “Ultimate” Issues Coming in July

Packed with fascinating versions of iconic Marvel characters and set in an unfamiliar world that was crafted by the Maker to be free of Super Heroes, Marvel’s new Ultimate line has been a mega success—demanding multiple printings and sparking intense conversation between fans. Marvel has shared a look at four more new issues coming in July.

Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto continue to spin the Spidey story of the decade in “Ultimate Spider-Man #7.”

The start of an all-new arc, the issue picks up after Green Goblin and Spider-Man’s intense battle with the Kingpin, where they learned they aren’t as ready to reshape the world as they hoped. Harry and Peter get to work, while Ben and Jonah work on “the truth”… And problems for their resistance arise when Tony Stark checks in on Peter.

Black Panther undertakes a daring trial to face Ra and Khonshu in Bryan Hill and guest artist Carlos Nieto’s “Ultimate Black Panther #6.”

While T’Challa has sought to grow his power, so too have the forces of Moon Knight

More shocking secrets of the Ultimate Universe are revealed in Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri’s “Ultimates #2.”

Captain America reckons with the Maker’s dismantling of nations…by visiting the White House. Cap’s arrival leads to a massive brawl between the villain known as Midas and this young band of freedom fighters, but Midas has been holding a superhuman hostage as a power source! Plus, discover the dark history of what used to be the United States on Earth-6160.

The Ultimate Universe’s new generation of mutants face their first enemy in Peach Momoko’s “Ultimate X-Men #5.”

Maystorm isn’t the only mutant with electric powers – and Noriko Ashida, a.k.a. Surge, is here to make sure she knows it! A fun summer festival turns haunted and dangerous as spirits and surges collide! And, the shadow who has been haunting Armor finally reveals his true face.